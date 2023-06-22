Furby Is Back and More Obnoxious Than Ever

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Those of you who were traumatized by the Furby phenomenon in the '90s will be horrified to hear that the toy is making another comeback. The Furby line first launched in 1998 and quickly became the hot holiday toy that parents got in fistfights over, racking up over 40 million units globally in the first three years of its production. Little did they know that the Furby friend that they brought into their lives would soon drive them into madness with its creepy cute eyes and endless gibberish.

Of course, '90s kids went nuts for Furby, and they probably look back fondly on their wacky robot buddy and the secret Furbish language they shared. Now all grown up, they might be keen to introduce the toy to their own children. Hasbro is happy to oblige with a next generation Furby that knows a lot more tricks than the original.

"Over the past few years, we've done a lot of research to understand what kids would want to see in a new Furby," said Kristin McKay. "Through this research, kids told us that it was important for Furby to be their ultimate best friend – a furry companion to do all the things a BFF would do, like dance to music, share fortunes, meditate, mimic each other in silly voices, and even put on a light show, and that's exactly what we created."

Indeed, Furby has been re-released in several forms over the last 25 years (with the last iteration coming in 2016), but the latest design is the most ambitious yet. Furby now features features 5 voice activated modes with over 600 responses that includes lights, sounds, and 10 unique songs. You can even spend some quality time with your Furby using 5 fun commands – "Dance Party," "Copy Cat," "Tell My Fortune," "Let's Chill," or "Lightshow".

"Furby also responds to hugs, pats, belly tickles, shaking, and feeding of its pretend Pizza Charm, yum! Kids can care for Furby by feeding them, combing their furhawk, and dressing them up with the included clip-on beads and fashion accessories. Don't forget to comb and style that iconic fur for even more best friend moments. The more playtime with Furby, the more fun they can unlock."

Think you're up to this? Are you sure? If you got this far head on over to Amazon to adopt your new Furby buddy for $69.99 in purple or coral. If you are truly brave, note that two Furby friends can interact with one another. That said, it's important to point out that you can actually shut Furby off this time around. if you recall, the original Furby toys didn't have this essential feature. Thank your parents for putting up with you.