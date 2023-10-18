G.I. Joe Duke One:12 Collective Action Figure Unveiled By Mezco Toyz

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following the debut of their Firefly figure back in May, Mezco Toys has added field commander Duke to their high-end G.I. Joe One:12 Collective action figure lineup. As always, the figure comes with dozens of well-planned accessories. In this case highlights include 3 interchangeable heads. a chest harness, and enough weapons to take on Cobra all by himself.

Pre-orders for the G.I. Joe Duke Deluxe Edition One:12 Collective action figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $112 with free shipping. You won't be charged until it launches in August of 2024. A full breakdown of the features and accessories can be found below. While you're at it, make sure to check out the lineup of G.I. Joe Classified Series Collector Con exclusives that launched last week.

Features:

One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation

Three (3) interchangeable head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 6 1/2-inches (17 cm) tall

Thirteen (13) interchangeable hands

One (1) pair of gun trigger hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of holding hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

One (1) gun cradle hand (L)

One (1) relaxed hand (L)

One (1) action grabbing hand (L)

One (1) pointing hand (L)

One (1) salute hand (R)

One (1) action pose hand (R)

One (1) binocular/canteen holding hand (R)

Costume:

Sergeant shirt

Scarf

Chest harness (removable)

Utility belt (removable)

Cargo pants

Combat boots

Accessories: