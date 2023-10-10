NYCC 2023 Walmart Collector Con: Here's Where to Get The Exclusives

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart's Collector Con event returns for New York Comic Con 2023 on Friday October 13th. Once again, the event appears to be smaller than it has been in years past, but there are confirmed exclusives in Hasbro's Star Wars The Black Series, G.I. Joe Classified, and Transformers lineups along with new TMNT figures from NECA, WWE figures, and more.

All of the new Collector Con releases will be available to pre-order starting at 7am PT / 10am EST on October 13th right here in Walmart's Collector Shop. Note that the preview items that you see in that link may or may not include all of the collectibles that they have planned for the event, and many are not actually exclusives. We'll be keeping track of any surprises that are added, and you'll find them below. In the meantime, check out a breakdown of the more notable preview items below.

Again, this article will be updated with any new additions or information to the NYCC 2023 Walmart Collector Con lineup, so stay tuned after the launch at 10am on October 13th.