NYCC 2023 Walmart Collector Con: Here's Where to Get The Exclusives
Walmart's NYCC 2023 Collector Con event kicks off on October 13th. Here's everything you need to know.
Walmart's Collector Con event returns for New York Comic Con 2023 on Friday October 13th. Once again, the event appears to be smaller than it has been in years past, but there are confirmed exclusives in Hasbro's Star Wars The Black Series, G.I. Joe Classified, and Transformers lineups along with new TMNT figures from NECA, WWE figures, and more.
All of the new Collector Con releases will be available to pre-order starting at 7am PT / 10am EST on October 13th right here in Walmart's Collector Shop. Note that the preview items that you see in that link may or may not include all of the collectibles that they have planned for the event, and many are not actually exclusives. We'll be keeping track of any surprises that are added, and you'll find them below. In the meantime, check out a breakdown of the more notable preview items below.
- Star Wars The Black Series KX Security Droid (Holiday Edition) – See at Walmart: This is a Walmart exclusive that was held back from the main Black Series holiday 2023 release in September.
- Star Wars The Black Series Holocomm Collection Ahsoka Tano Action Figure – See at Walmart: This is a Walmart exclusive that was held back from the main Black Series Holocomm linep from last week.
-
Star Wars The Black Series Pre Vizsla – This figure launched back in July as part of SDCC 2023
- Spider-Man: No Way Home Marvel Legends Figures - These figures are available to pre-order elsewhere now.
- Marvel Legends X-Men '97 Action Figures – These figures are also available to pre-order elsewhere
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra Shadow Tracker – Walmart Exclusive
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Night Force Parth "Wolf Spider" Varma – Walmart Exclusive
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Night Force Tunnel Rat – Walmart Exclusive
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3 (Movie) – Donatello & Raphael 2 Pack – Walmart Exclusive
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3 (Movie) – Leonardo & Michelangelo 2 Pack – Walmart Exclusive
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: Secret of the Ooze – Foot Soldier 2 Pack – Walmart Exclusive
- Transformers Toys Retro 40th Anniversary Autobot Blaster & Steeljaw - Walmart Exclusive
-
Transformers Toys Retro 40th Anniversary Soundwave, Laserbeak, & Ravage Action Figures – Walmart Exclusive
- Transformers Toys Retro G1 Perceptor Converting Action Figure – Walmart Exclusive
-
DC Multiverse Final Crisis Black Lightning and DC vs. Vampires Green Lantern Figures – these were earmarked as Walmart exclusives, and a Collector Con drop seemed likely. They may or may not arrive on the 13th.
Again, this article will be updated with any new additions or information to the NYCC 2023 Walmart Collector Con lineup, so stay tuned after the launch at 10am on October 13th.