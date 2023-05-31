G.I. Joe Firefly One:12 Collective Action Figure Unveiled By Mezco Toyz
Cobra's stealth specialist Firefly has infiltrated Mezco Toyz spectacular G.I. Joe One:12 Collective lineup. As you would expect with high-end One:12 figures, Firefly comes tricked out with a ton of gear. Highlights include a chest harness, utility belt, thigh holsters, tactical boots, and a backpack that pairs with the flying and rover drone accessories. There are also tons of weapons and explosives, as well as alternate heads / hands.
A full breakdown of the features and accessories on the G.I. Joe Firefly One:12 Collective figure can be found below. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $112 with free US Super Saver shipping using the code FREESHIP59. you won't be charged until it ships, which should be around March 2024.
- One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation
- Three (3) head portrait
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 6.7-inches tall
- Ten (10) interchangeable hands
- One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
- Two (2) pairs of holding hands (L&R)
- Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L&R)
Costume:
- Cobra-issued camo uniform
- Chest harness
- Wrist gauntlets
- Utility belt
- Thigh holsters
- Knee armor
- Tactical boots
Accessories:
- One (1) backpack
- One (1) wrist communicator
- One (1) walkie-talkie
- One (1) tablet computer
- One (1) rover drone
- One (1) handgun with three (3) removable magazines
- One (1) submachine gun with three (3) removable magazines
- One (1) large tactical knife and holster (attaches to boot or forearm)
- One (1) pair of goggles
- Two (2) flying drones
- Two (2) explosive devices
- Two (2) detonators
- Two (2) small knives and holsters (attaches to boot or forearm)
- Two (2) pouches (attaches to utility belt)
- Two (2) drone smoke trail FX
- Three (3) gun blast FX
- Six (6) grenades in varying styles
- One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
- One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post