G.I. Joe Firefly One:12 Collective Action Figure Unveiled By Mezco Toyz

By Sean Fallon

Cobra's stealth specialist Firefly has infiltrated Mezco Toyz spectacular G.I. Joe One:12 Collective lineup. As you would expect with high-end One:12 figures, Firefly comes tricked out with a ton of gear. Highlights include a chest harness, utility belt, thigh holsters, tactical boots, and a backpack that pairs with the flying and rover drone accessories. There are also tons of weapons and explosives, as well as alternate heads / hands. 

A full breakdown of the features and accessories on the G.I. Joe Firefly One:12 Collective figure can be found below. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $112 with free US Super Saver shipping using the code FREESHIP59. you won't be charged until it ships, which should be around March 2024. 

  • One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation
  • Three (3) head portrait
  • Hand painted authentic detailing
  • Approximately 6.7-inches tall
  • Ten (10) interchangeable hands
  • One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
  • Two (2) pairs of holding hands (L&R)
  • Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L&R)
Costume:

  • Cobra-issued camo uniform
  • Chest harness
  • Wrist gauntlets
  • Utility belt
  • Thigh holsters
  • Knee armor
  • Tactical boots
Accessories:

  • One (1) backpack
  • One (1) wrist communicator
  • One (1) walkie-talkie
  • One (1) tablet computer
  • One (1) rover drone
  • One (1) handgun with three (3) removable magazines
  • One (1) submachine gun with three (3) removable magazines
  • One (1) large tactical knife and holster (attaches to boot or forearm)
  • One (1) pair of goggles
  • Two (2) flying drones
  • Two (2) explosive devices
  • Two (2) detonators
  • Two (2) small knives and holsters (attaches to boot or forearm)
  • Two (2) pouches (attaches to utility belt)
  • Two (2) drone smoke trail FX
  • Three (3) gun blast FX
  • Six (6) grenades in varying styles
  • One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
  • One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post
