G.I. Joe Firefly One:12 Collective Action Figure Unveiled By Mezco Toyz

Cobra's stealth specialist Firefly has infiltrated Mezco Toyz spectacular G.I. Joe One:12 Collective lineup. As you would expect with high-end One:12 figures, Firefly comes tricked out with a ton of gear. Highlights include a chest harness, utility belt, thigh holsters, tactical boots, and a backpack that pairs with the flying and rover drone accessories. There are also tons of weapons and explosives, as well as alternate heads / hands.

A full breakdown of the features and accessories on the G.I. Joe Firefly One:12 Collective figure can be found below. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $112 with free US Super Saver shipping using the code FREESHIP59. you won't be charged until it ships, which should be around March 2024.

One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation

Three (3) head portrait

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 6.7-inches tall

Ten (10) interchangeable hands

One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

Two (2) pairs of holding hands (L&R)

Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L&R)

Costume:

Cobra-issued camo uniform

Chest harness

Wrist gauntlets

Utility belt

Thigh holsters

Knee armor

Tactical boots

Accessories: