Gamer Movies Are On Sale With a Free Sonic Mania Bonus

Microsoft is running a pretty fantastic promotion on movies that are based on video games, movies that are inspired by video games, and movies that eventually became video games. In addition to discounts as high as 40%, the films come with a free copy of the 2017 game Sonic Mania - which was a major return to form for the franchise (the DLC only made it better).

You can shop the entire sale right here until June 15th (Xbox, PC, Movies Anywhere compatible). It includes a ton of films, but we've handpicked some of the gems below to get you started:

The section dedicated to movies that eventually became video games is where you'll find classics like The Lord of the Rings, The Dark Knight Trilogy, DC Universe films, The Matrix trilogy and more.

The official description for Sonic Mania reads:

"Experience the ultimate celebration of past and future in Sonic Mania, an all-new 2D Sonic adventure running at a crisp 60FPS with stunning HD retro-style graphics. Multiple playable characters give you the ability to go explosively fast as Sonic, soar as Tails, or power through tough obstacles with Knuckles’ brute strength. You can re-live the Sonic of the past with an exciting new twist on classic zones while fighting against new bosses and Dr. Eggman’s evil robot army. Go head to-head with players in Competition Mode or play in Co-Op Mode with a friend."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

