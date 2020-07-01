Ghostbusters and My Little Pony Cross Streams With a Plasmane Figure

Hasbro is crossing the streams with regard to Ghostbusters and My Little Pony fandoms with a retro-inspired 4.5-inch figure appropriately dubbed "Plasmane". As you can see, Plasmane is decked out in full Ghostbusters attire complete with a logo Cutie Mark. She's also sporting some luxurious slime green hair!

Pre-orders for the Ghostbusters x MLP Plasmane figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for only $14.99. Note that a recent leak on Amazon UK revealed that the Ghostbusters My Little Pony crossover is just one of several that are on the way. According to the listing, you'll be able to "start a collection with Transformers My Little Prime and Power Rangers Morphin Pink Pony My Little Pony figures". So stay tuned for those to arrive in the very near future.

The official description for the Ghostbusters My Little Pony Plasmane figure reads:

"When the city of Manehatten is overrun with ghosts, Plasmane ain't no scaredy-pony. She saddles up in the Ecto-Wagon and gears up for an adventure. Fandoms collide with My Little Pony Crossover Collection -- an expanded universe of My Little Pony mashup characters! Crossover Collection Plasmane toy combines the retro My Little Pony form with the design of Ghostbusters characters. Character has unique deco, colors, and Cutie Mark inspired by the iconic Ghostbusters team. This 4 1/2-inch figure comes in collectors' packaging that's great for fans of the My Little Pony or Ghostbusters brand to display. Turn the stories you know on their tails with the My Little Pony Crossover Collection."

Again, this description refers to a "MLP Crossover Collection", so we're likely to see even more figures beyond Ghostbusters, Transformers, and Power Rangers.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.