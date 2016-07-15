Ghostbusters and Reebok Cross Streams for a Sneaker Collection
The premiere of Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been delayed until June 11, 2021, but Reebok sneakers honoring the franchise - and Halloween - are arriving today. The Ghostbusters x Reebok FW20 capsule includes Ghost Smasher and Classic Leather sneaker styles along with a range of apparel - including a limited-edition full-body boiler suit simulating iconic “Ghostbusters” jumpsuits.
The entire Ghostbusters x Reebok FW20 capsule collection should be available right here at Reebok today, October 22nd (they were initially slated to launch at 12pm EST but were not live at the time of writing / UPDATE: It appears as though Reebok has pushed back the release date to Halloween, October 31st). Naturally, you'll want to go after the sneaker styles first - especially the "Ghostsmasher" ($150) which is a nod to the the film's original title. The design of the shoe is a throwback to the '80s, and features a removable faux OG Pump proton pack on the heel. It also features a weathered aesthetic that's intended to make the shoe feel like a prop from the film that was uncovered today. Reebok took a similar approach with their Alien Ripley Stomper sneakers in 2019 - indeed, the entire vibe of this capsule collection reminds us of some of their excellent Alien collaborations over the years.
The Ghostbusters Classic Leather sneaker ($50 - $100) is based on the style of their iconic jumpsuits with an embroidered quarter window box logo, caution stripes on the heel with a graphic that reads “Ready to Believe You", and more. Additional details are available below along with a look at some of the apparel in Reebok's Ghostbusters collection.
Ghostbusters x Reebok "Ghostsmasher" ($150): Named after Dan Aykroyd's first script for what would eventually become the classic film Ghostbusters, Reekbok's Ghostsmasher sneakers feature a worn, '80s aesthetic with a removable faux OG Pump proton pack, a hand-drawn "No-Ghost" logo on the tongue, and a caution stripe-style Reebok logo.
Here's a closer look at the OG Pump proton packs. Unfortunately, they aren't functional, which is a bit of a bummer. It would have been nice if they looked more like actual Ghostbusters proton packs as well. Still, it's a fun addition that can be easily removed. You can also see some of the additional graphic touches that Reebok added to this design.
Ghostbusters x Reebok Classic Leather (Prices range from $50 for Toddler sizes to $100 for Adult sizes): The design of the Classic Leather style is inspired by the Ghostbusters jumpsuit and features details like an embroidered quarter window box logo, caution stripes on the heel with a graphic that reads "Ready to Believe You", lace aglet with the phone number to call if you've seen a ghost, proton blaster sockliner graphic, and a welded Ghostbusters logo on the tongue.
Limited-Edition, Full-Body Boiler Suit: Needless to say, the Classic Leather Ghostbusters sneakers would pair perfectly with this boiler suit, which is also inspired by the Ghostbusters jumpsuits. Dr. Reebok has joined the team apparently.
Reebok x Ghostbusters T-Shirt: Reebok logo shirts will also be part of the Ghostbusters capsule. Details include a slime-covered design and dial 555-2368 number on the arm complete with the Ghostbusters logo. Available in multiple colors.
Reebok x Ghostbusters Long Sleeve T-Shirt: Reebok's long sleeve Ghostbusters shirt reminds you that crossing the streams is bad. It also features a graphic of those streams on both arms. Available in multiple colors.