Here’s How to Get Reebok’s Alien 40th Anniversary Ripley Stomper Sneakers

Reebok is back with another Alien Day (April 26th) sneaker release to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the franchise, and the latest installment is a redesigned version of the Ellen Ripley “Alien Stomper” high-top shoes that they released back in 2016. The new mid version is described as “an upgraded take on the classic 1986 silhouette” that’s designed to look like a prototype of the original sneaker Sigourney Weaver wore in Aliens. Designer Chris Hill notes that “it’s supposed to feel like you just happen to find this prototype of the shoe 40 years later that was on the ship, that’s why it’s aged and yellowed”. From the press release:

“Arriving in a cream-white colorway with contrasting blood-red and anthracite detailing, the unisex sneaker is oozing with minute design touches and Easter eggs for die-hard fans. Those details include references to a host of pre-production designs and logos that were never actually used in the film’s final production. making them true prototypes in both our universe and the universe of Alien. For example, eagle-eyed fans will take special notice of an ultra-rare deviant version of the logo used by the Alien franchise’s infamous “Weyland-Yutani” corporation, which drops the “D” to read just “Weylan-Yutani”.”

In addition to the shoes, Reebok is tossing in a Weylan-Yutani certificate of authenticity, custom dust bags “for protecting your stompers from hostile forces”, an official “Bug Stomping” field guide, and three unique hang tags, including the alternate Weylan-Yutani logo and an official Alien 40th Anniversary badge. The whole package will come in a triangular prism-shaped “Space Fleet Box”, that has “a retro-future design that imagines what a 22nd century Reebok box would look like through the eyes of 1979-era sci-fi design”.

With the design details out of the way, the big question is: how do you get a pair? Fortunately, we have all of the details on that as well…

Reebok’s 40th Anniversary Alien Stomper sneakers will be available right here at Reebok.com starting at 12:00 am EST (9 pm PST) tonight, April 25th-26th (the link will redirect to a “Page Not Found” until then). They will retail for $175, and if Reebok’s previous Alien Day releases are anything to go by, the new Alien Stompers will sell out in the blink of an eye. If that happens, you can always pick them up on eBay with a hefty premium. Note that the original high-tops are now fetching prices over $1000.

