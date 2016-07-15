The Ghostbusters Reebok Sneaker Collection Launches on Halloween

The premiere of Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been delayed until June 11, 2021, but Reebok sneakers honoring the franchise are arriving on Halloween. The Ghostbusters x Reebok FW20 capsule includes Ghost Smasher and Classic Leather sneaker styles along with a range of apparel - including a limited-edition full-body boiler suit simulating iconic “Ghostbusters” jumpsuits.

The entire Ghostbusters x Reebok FW20 capsule collection will be available right here at Reebok starting at 9am PST (12am EST) tonight October 30th - 31st. Naturally, you'll want to go after the sneaker styles first - especially the "Ghostsmasher" ($150) which is a nod to the the film's original title. The design of the shoe is a throwback to the '80s, and features a removable faux OG Pump proton pack on the heel. It also features a weathered aesthetic that's intended to make the shoe feel like a prop from the film that was uncovered today. Reebok took a similar approach with their Alien Ripley Stomper sneakers in 2019 - indeed, the entire vibe of this capsule collection reminds us of some of their excellent Alien collaborations over the years.

When the Ghostsmasher sneaker sells out, you'll eventually be able to find it here on eBay and on StockX.

The Ghostbusters Classic Leather sneaker ($50 - $100) is based on the style of their iconic jumpsuits with an embroidered quarter window box logo, caution stripes on the heel with a graphic that reads “Ready to Believe You", and more. Additional details are available below along with a look at some of the apparel in Reebok's Ghostbusters collection.

Again, when the Ghostbusters Classic Leather style sells out, you'll be able to find it here on eBay and on StockX.

