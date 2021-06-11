Ghostbusters: Afterlife Gets a New Release Date

✖

The highly-anticipated reboot/sequel to Ghostbusters is getting hit with another delay, but this decision seems to have some positive motivations behind it. Ghostbusters: Afterlife was originally supposed to arrive in theaters this summer, but was pushed back to March 5, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Sony has decided to push the film a little further, allowing it to release in the middle of the summer box office season. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is now set to arrive in theaters on June 11, 2021.

Most movie delays mean bad news for the project, but this is a strategic move from Sony to get in on the biggest box office season. The second weekend of June also happens to be the same time that the original Ghostbusters was released in theaters back in 1984, so this new date will play to the nostalgia of the franchise.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Bokeem Woodbine, and Paul Rudd, all of which are newcomers to the franchise. Unlike the previous reboot, Afterlife will continue the story of the first two films and bring back original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts.

This new film is rooted in the nostalgia and story of the original Ghostbusters, which is what exactly what the fans of the franchise have been hoping to see. Believe it or not, the cast was equally as excited about the project. Over the summer, Ernie Hudson sat down with ComicBook.com over Zoom to talk about getting the gang back together for Afterlife, an experience that he said moved him deeply.

"Jason Reitman — who actually was in the second movie, he was the kid who opens the second movie, and I just remember him being around the set on both of the movies. So I know that he grew up with them, it's very personal to him, he wrote an amazing script, and he's established himself as a director on his own right," Hudson began. "He's a wonderful director and so when this started to happen, and because Jason was involved, I felt this would actually happen, I was really excited about it. But when it happened, going to the set for the first time and seeing Sigourney Weaver and Bill [Murray] and Dan [Aykroyd], honestly, it was almost spiritual. I mean, I know that sounds weird, but I was very moved by it. I was very touched."

Are you looking forward to checking out the new Ghostbusters movie next summer? Let us know in the comments!