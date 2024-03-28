Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Earns Signature Blends From Pop Culture Coffee

If you're like the characters in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and find yourself feeling a bit chilly and worn out after enjoying the adventure, Pop Culture Coffee has just the thing to give you the boost you need, as they have unveiled a new line of flavored brews that celebrate the iconic franchise. A number of flavors will be released in April that embrace beloved components of the series, though the celebration will extend further into the year, with Pop Culture Coffee releasing Ghostbusters flavors further into 2024. You can head to PopCultureCoffee.com now to order these Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire flavors now before they begin shipping next month.

Per press release, "When you need that perfect cup of coffee to kick start your morning, we got one! Pop Culture Coffee will power up your day with its new officially licensed, limited-run Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire coffee line inspired by the Sony Pictures film released in theaters on March 22nd. Customers can purchase the official Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire coffee directly from PopCultureCoffee.com and it will also be available for preorder beginning March 26th and shipping in April to specialty retailers and conventions nationwide.

"These specially curated coffee profiles will be released throughout April to celebrate the release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which include:

ECTO-ESPRESSO, a caramel-chocolate blend featuring the franchise favorite, Slimer.

PUFTMELLO, a vanilla-marshmallow manifestation depicting the Mini Stay-Pufts.

DEATH CHILL, a chocolatey-minty libation best served iced cold.

STAY S'MORED, a blend that evokes everyone's favorite campfire confection.



(Photo: Pop Culture Coffee)

"Additional flavors will be released throughout the year including PARANORMAL PECAN, a medley of candy, pecan, and waffles, and PHANTASMAL FUDGE, a gooey brownie flavor blast.

"One of the highlights of the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire branded coffees is its unique and collectible packaging. Each of the limited-run coffee blends is adorned with supernatural artwork featuring iconic ghosts from the film. But it's not just about the packaging -- Pop Culture Coffee is committed to delivering an exceptional coffee experience. Pop Culture Coffee's Partners, Ethan Terra, Lukas Kendall, and Kyle Newman, are driven by a singular purpose -- to fuel people's passions. All of Pop Culture Coffee's Limited Runs are produced from 100% organic, fair-trade Arabica beans, with natural flavors.

"So whether you're a Ghostbusters fan, a coffee aficionado, or both, the collaboration between Pop Culture Coffee and Sony Pictures Consumer Products is sure to awaken your sixth sense and add a touch of the supernatural to your daily routine. Grab your proton packs and get ready to enjoy a flavorful cup of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire coffee. It's time to bust and brew!"

