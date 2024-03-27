Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Blu-ray Pre-Orders Include SteelBook Editions

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As is often the case with blockbuster movie releases, Blu-ray pre-orders begin right around the time that the film hits the theaters. That is strategy with Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which has proven to be fairly successful at the box office out of the gate.



What Is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire About?

"In Ghostbusters 4, the Spengler family returns to where it all started — the New York City firehouse — to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age."

In his review for ComicBook.com, Kofi Outlaw gave the film solid marks, noting that it inspires hope for the future of the franchise:

"Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire may be the first Ghostbusters film of the new era to inspire the hope – even the excitement – that this franchise, with these characters, can still run for at least another installment (or two), and will probably only continue to improve with each one."

In addition to the aforementioned actors, Frozen Empire also stars Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard. Original Ghostbusters co-star William Atherton reprises his role as former Environmental Protection Agency inspector Walter Peck for the first time since 2009's Ghostbusters: The Video Game, joining a cast that includes Afterlife's Celeste O'Connor as Lucky and Logan Kim as Podcast. Patton Oswalt also stars as Dr. Hubert Wartzki, Kumail Nanjiani as Nadeem Razmaadi, and James Acaster as Lars Pinfield. Gil Kenan, who co-wrote Afterlife with Jason Reitman, takes over directing duties.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is now playing in theaters.