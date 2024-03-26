Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Director Offers Update on Netflix Animated Series

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is currently making its way through theaters, and the director behind it has offered an update on the now in the works animated series for Netflix! It was first announced two years ago that Netflix was developing a new animated Ghostbusters series with Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan serving as executive producers for Ghost Corps Inc in partnership working with Sony Pictures Animation. Details about the new project have been very slim since that initial announcement as there are still many questions about potential cast, staff, and story as of the time of this publication. But a new update has come from Kenan himself.

With Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire offering a new entry in the franchise in theaters, director Gil Kenan offered a new update on the Ghostbusters animated series. Speaking with A Trip to the Movies with Alex Zane, Kenan did not reveal too many key details about what fans could expect from the new project but confirmed that work is currently being done on the series. Noting that he recently "watched an entire art presentation" for the animated series and that it's in "full development" with scripts being written, it seems the new series is moving forward.

(Photo: Columbia Pictures)

Netflix's Ghostbusters Animated Series Update

"I just watched an entire art presentation for the show," Kenan began. "I've seen the sets and the environments, and I just saw my first glimpse at a world of supernatural characters as realized by our brilliant creative team. All I can say is the work is being done as we speak. It's in what we call full development. Scripts are being written, art is being created, and it's a great time to be a Ghostbuster." So thankfully while there hasn't been any major announcement for the series since it was originally revealed to be developed, it's making progress.

If you wanted to see more Ghostbusters right now, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is now in theaters and making some waves in the box office. The film is teased as such, "The Spengler family returns to the iconic New York City firehouse where the original Ghostbusters have taken ghost-busting to the next level. When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must unite to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age."

