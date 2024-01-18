Hogwarts Legacy Beats Call of Duty to Become 2023's Top Selling Game

WB Games has made history with Hogwarts Legacy, as the open-world Harry Potter game was able to surpass Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and become the top-selling title of 2023. On virtually an annual basis, that year's latest Call of Duty entry ends up dominating the sales chart. The only developer that has been able to end this domination in the past has been Rockstar Games, when it released Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2. Now, WB Games and Hogwarts Legacy have joined a small list of publishers that have been able to top Call of Duty.

Based on new data from Circana's Mat Piscatella, Hogwarts Legacy ended up being the best-selling game of 2023 in the United States. This achievement is a massive one as it marks the first time since 2008 that neither a Call of Duty or Rockstar-developed game ended up taking the number one spot. In that year, Rock Band ended up beating out the competition when rhythm games were at the height of their popularity.

2023 Year Top 20 Best-Selling Premium Games – U.S. (Dollar Sales, Physical and Digital from DLP members, Excludes add-on content) pic.twitter.com/LR6Za5YQ24 — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 18, 2024

Trailing behind Hogwarts Legacy and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III were many expected released. Madden NFL 24 ended up charting in third and was followed by Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The top ten was then rounded out by Diablo IV, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Mortal Kombat 1, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and EA Sports FC 24, in that order.

Given the resounding success of Hogwarts Legacy, it's a virtual guarantee that WB Games will end up greenlighting a sequel soon enough, assuming that it already hasn't done so behind the scenes. In fact, WB Games has also recently indicated that it's working on a handful of different Harry Potter-related titles that it will look to release in the years ahead. One of those games, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, is already known about and is currently in an early testing phase. It's not known when any of these future Harry Potter projects might see the light of day, but it's clear that Hogwarts Legacy was only the first of many games that WB Games has in the pipeline.