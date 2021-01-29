Harry Potter LEGO Sets Come With a Free Monster Book of Monsters

On New Years Day, LEGO launched a huge wave of 2021 sets - including several exciting items in the Harry Potter line. LEGO paired the new releases with a promotion that offers a free, exclusive Monsters Book of Monsters set with a Draco Malfoy minifigure with any Harry Potter LEGO purchase over $75. The book even features pull-back action that activates a scurrying and mouth-snapping function.

Not surprisingly, the majority of the new Harry Potter LEGO sets were snapped up to take advantage of the deal. Fortunately, they were recently restocked - including the hot Hogwarts moments sets (a breakdown can be found below). You can check out all of the eligible sets here at LEGO. Details on the Monsters Book of Monsters LEGO set can be found here.

The "Hogwarts Moments" playsets are based on Hogwarts classes that are encased in a brick-built book. Each of these sets are priced at $29.99 and can be ordered via the following links to take advantage of the Monsters Book of Monsters bonus:

76385 Hogwarts Moment: Charms Class / 256 pieces - Order Here: Playbook opens to reveal Professor Flitwick’s Charms lesson. Includes Harry Potter, Cho Chang and Professor Flitwick minifigures, along with a blackboard, bookshelf, fireplace, spell book and more.

76384 Hogwarts Moment: Herbology Class / 233 pieces - Order Here: Playbook opens to reveal Professor Sprout’s Herbology lesson in the Hogwarts greenhouse. Includes Cedric Diggory, Neville Longbottom and Professor Sprout minifigures, along with a spell book, pumpkin patch, watering station with bucket and golden faucet, and a greenhouse backdrop.

76383 Hogwarts Moment: Potions Class / 271 pieces - Order Here: Playbook opens to reveal Professor Snape’s Potions lesson. Includes Draco Malfoy, Seamus Finnigan and Professor Snape minifigures, along with a potion book, blackboard, armchair, table, secret chamber and a dungeon backdrop.

76382 Hogwarts Moment: Transfiguration Class / 241 pieces - Order Here: Playbook opens to reveal Professor McGonagall's Transfiguration classroom. Includes Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley and Professor McGonagall minifigures, along with a blackboard, 2 desks, 2 chairs, treasure chest, storage cupboard, spell book and more.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.