Hasbro Adds Maestro Hulk, Brings Back Colossus and Juggernaut Marvel Legends Figures

A new month means a new Marvel Mondays Legends series release from Hasbro, but February 2021 actually includes one new figure and the relaunch of a popular set. Get ready to add Maestro Hulk and the Marvel Legends 80th anniversary Colossus and Juggernaut 2-Pack to your collection!

Let's start with the new release - Maestro Hulk. If you're unfamiliar, he's a villainous, older version of the Hulk from an alternate, post-apocalyptic timeline. He has the intelligence of Bruce Banner, more strength than the Hulk, and a sweet beard. He's also quite insane thanks to all of the radiation he absorbed from the nuclear war that turned the Earth into a wasteland.

As you can see, Hasbro's 6-inch Maestro Hulk figure looks pretty fantastic. Pre-orders are currently live here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99. It includes swappable hand accessories.

Next up we have the Marvel Legends 80th anniversary Colossus and Juggernaut 2-pack, which is a re-release of a set that first launched in 2019. It's been hard to find at the standard price for quite some time, but you can get it now here at Entertainment Earth for $59.99.

The set pits Colossus and Juggernaut in a battle that we haven't seen since Deadpool 2. However, it was designed to commemorate X-Men #102 from 1976, with the iconic cover featuring these two titans locked in battle. The set includes swappable hands, heads, and a damaged Juggernaut helmet.

