She-Hulk Marvel Legends Figure Launches for Marvel Monday

It's Marvel Monday for January 2021, and Hasbro's launch this month is the Marvel Legends Series 6-inch figure of Jennifer Walters in her She-Hulk form! It includes interchangeable hands (open and closed fist) and two different heads - one that's angry and another that's VERY angry.

Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends She-Hulk figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $22.99. Additional images are available below. As can see, the figure looks pretty fantastic - especially the head sculpts. It appears to be a based on a similar grey She-Hulk figure that launched in a Marvel Legends Fantastic Four Super Skrull Build-A-Figure wave back in 2019.

Hasbro's She-Hulk figure comes as Marvel works on bringing a She-Hulk series starring Tatiana Maslany to the Disney+ streaming service in 2022.

Recently, Feige called She-Hulk a half-hour legal comedy — a first for Marvel. Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, She-Hulk is about Jennifer Walters (Maslany), who balances life as a lawyer and a green-skinned superhero. Like her comic book counterpart, Walters is the super-strong cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), a.k.a. the Hulk, who appears in the series alongside returning Incredible Hulk star Tim Roth as the Abomination.

During Disney Investor Day 2020, Feige teased the "very funny" series from Coiro (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Valia (A.P. Bio) would feature appearances from other Marvel superheroes and villains.

"It's a series about a woman trying to navigate the world and be taken seriously as a working professional despite the fact that she is well over 6'7" — and green," Feige said. "Since Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who specializes specifically in superhero-oriented legal cases, you never know what Marvel characters are gonna pop up from episode to episode."

Starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, and Tim Roth, She-Hulk is expected to release in 2022 on Disney+. Other upcoming Marvel series include WandaVision on January 15 and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on March 19.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.