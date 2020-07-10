Hasbro's First Marvel HasLab Project Is a Massive Legends Series X-Men Sentinel Figure

First teased at New York Toy Fair earlier this year, Hasbro has launched the first ever Marvel project on their HasLab crowdfunding platform, and it's a big one - literally. The goal is to release a Marvel Legends series X-Men Sentinel figure that stands at a whopping 26.3-inches tall, and it seems very likely that they will make it happen for fans.

HasLab is designed to make dream products a reality for collectors, and this Sentinel figure certainly fits the bill. In addition to the massive scale of the figure (it would be the largest Marvel Legends figure ever made), features include 72 points of articulation (20 are in each hand alone), LEDs in the head and chest, an 18-inch Sentinel “tentacle” accessory, and a Marvel Legends 6-inch Bastion figure with 6-inch alternate Sentinel Prime head.

If you're interested in adding the Sentinel figure to your collection, you can back the project here at Hasbro Pulse for $349.99 with shipping slated for sometime in the fall of 2021. Within an hour of the launch the project was already 1/3rd of the way to Hasbro's goal of 6000 backers, so it's pretty likely that this figure will end up being confirmed for production before the August 24th cutoff date. You can check out images of the Sentinel figure in the gallery below - and stick around for the disembodied electronic Deadpool head post-credits scene.

