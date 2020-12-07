Hasbro Star Wars: The Mandalorian Mission Fleet Figures Launch for Mando Monday

Hasbro has shifted from their usual lineup of The Black Series and Vintage Collection Mando Mondays figure releases for a collection of kid-friendly Mission Fleet figures based on the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. These figures include a Scout Trooper on a Speeder Bike set, Kuill on a Blurrg, and "Defend the Child" pack that includes five figures.

As noted, Hasbro's The Mandalorian Mission Fleet lineup is kid-friendly. The figures measure 2.5-inch inches and include fun features designed for play like projectile launchers on vehicles and loads of articulation and accessories.

The Defend the Child set was previously released, with listings available here on Amazon, here at Entertainment Earth, and here at Walmart for $19.99. It includes figures of The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, IG-11, a Stormtrooper, and The Child (aka Baby Yoda) along with a hover-pram, clear stand, and accessories.

Pre-orders for the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Mission Fleet Scout Trooper on a Speeder Bike and Kuill on a Blurrg sets are expected to go live starting today, December 7th at 1pm PST / 4pm EST. When they do arrive, you should be able to find them at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Entertainment Earth. The official breakdown of each figure set is as follows:

STAR WARS MISSION FLEET BIKER SCOUT SPEEDER BIKE SPEEDER SPRINT Figure and Vehicle (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Spring 2021): "Features a removable sidecar and repositionable projectile launcher. This 2.5-inch-scale BIKER SCOUT figure features multiple points of articulation and quality design and detail, inspired by the live-action THE MANDALORIAN series on Disney Plus. Includes figure, vehicle, sidecar, projectile, and 2 accessories."

STAR WARS MISSION FLEET KUIIL BLURRG BATTLE CHARGE Figure and Vehicle: (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Spring 2021) "Features an opening BLURRG mouth and a repositionable projectile launcher. This 2.5-inch-scale KUIIL figure features multiple points of articulation and quality design and detail, inspired by the live-action THE MANDALORIAN series on Disney Plus. Includes figure, creature mount, projectile, and 2 accessories."

STAR WARS MISSION FLEET DEFEND THE CHILD Figure and Vehicle Pack:(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2020) "5-pack with accessories including a hover pram, jetpack, and 7 blasters. This figure 5-pack also includes THE MANDALORIAN, CARA DUNE, IG-11, STORMTROOPER, and THE CHILD figures, featuring multiple points of articulation. Includes 5 figures, hover-pram, clear stand, and 8 accessories."

Keep in mind that Hasbro's biggest The Mandalorian release for Mando Mondays week 7 is definitely the Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster replica from their Nerf brand. You can get your pre-order in for this blaster starting today, December 7th here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth. Additional information about the blaster can be found here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.