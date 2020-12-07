Nerf's Replica Mandalorian Amban Sniper Rifle Blaster Pre-Orders Begin Today

Disney's weekly Mando Mondays event have produced some fantastic new products based on the hit series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. However, the Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster replica from Nerf is one of the most exciting releases to date. That said, you'll want to get your pre-order in for this blaster starting today, December 7th, because it's going to be a hot seller. All of the details you'll need can be found right here.

Nerf Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster Features

The Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster / sniper rifle has been a fixture of The Mandalorian series as one of the primary weapons used by Din Djarin. Nerf's replica blaster measures over 4 feet long (50.25-inches), and features sound effects and an electronic scope with an illuminated thanks to two AAA batteries (not included).

The blaster includes 10 darts, which load one at a time into the pop-up breech. To fire, pull back the priming handle followed by the trigger. Given the size of this rifle and the priming handle activation, we wouldn't expect Mando's Nerf rifle to be a long range weapon - but it will probably be the coolest blaster in your arsenal.

Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster Pre-Orders, Price, an Release Date

Pre-orders for the Nerf Star Wars The Mandalorian Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster will be live starting at 1pm PST / 4pm EST today, December 7th. You'll be able to pre-order it via the links below for $119.99 with shipping slated for Spring 2021. Keep in mind that the links won't be active until after the launch time.

You can keep tabs on all of the new Star Wars: The Mandalorian Mando Mondays merch releases right here via our master list. Additional images of Nerf's Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster from The Mandalorian can be found in the gallery below.

Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes air each Friday.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.