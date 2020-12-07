Nerf's Replica Mandalorian Amban Sniper Rifle Blaster Pre-Orders Begin Today
Disney's weekly Mando Mondays event have produced some fantastic new products based on the hit series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. However, the Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster replica from Nerf is one of the most exciting releases to date. That said, you'll want to get your pre-order in for this blaster starting today, December 7th, because it's going to be a hot seller. All of the details you'll need can be found right here.
Nerf Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster Features
The Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster / sniper rifle has been a fixture of The Mandalorian series as one of the primary weapons used by Din Djarin. Nerf's replica blaster measures over 4 feet long (50.25-inches), and features sound effects and an electronic scope with an illuminated thanks to two AAA batteries (not included).
The blaster includes 10 darts, which load one at a time into the pop-up breech. To fire, pull back the priming handle followed by the trigger. Given the size of this rifle and the priming handle activation, we wouldn't expect Mando's Nerf rifle to be a long range weapon - but it will probably be the coolest blaster in your arsenal.
Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster Pre-Orders, Price, an Release Date
Pre-orders for the Nerf Star Wars The Mandalorian Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster will be live starting at 1pm PST / 4pm EST today, December 7th. You'll be able to pre-order it via the links below for $119.99 with shipping slated for Spring 2021. Keep in mind that the links won't be active until after the launch time.
- Order The Mandalorian Nerf Blaster on Amazon
- Order The Mandalorian Nerf Blaster at Entertainment Earth
You can keep tabs on all of the new Star Wars: The Mandalorian Mando Mondays merch releases right here via our master list. Additional images of Nerf's Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster from The Mandalorian can be found in the gallery below.
Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes air each Friday.
