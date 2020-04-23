Hot Toys' The Mandalorian Scout Trooper and Speeder Bike Figure Set Includes Baby Yoda in a Bag

Following the release of a The Child (aka Baby Yoda) life-size figure and a The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda figure set last month, Hot Toys is digging into the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian once again. This time it's a sixth-scale Scout Trooper and Speeder Bike figure set that includes a tiny Baby Yoda figure that can be stuffed inside a tiny canvas bag.

Please don't use the 30+ points of articulation on this Scout Trooper figure to pose it for punching Baby Yoda. Baby Yoda isn't to be trifled with. Neither are Baby Yoda's fans. SNL alumnus and Scout Trooper actor Jason Sudeikis discovered this the hard way.

The Hot Toys TMS017 Star Wars: The Mandalorian 1/6th scale Scout Trooper and Speeder Bike Collectible Set will be available to pre-order here at Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, April 23rd. Note that a standalone Scout Trooper figure will also be available, though this is one of those Hot Toys releases that doesn't make much sense to buy unless you go deluxe. On a related note, you might want to check out Hasbro's The Black Series Heavy Infantry Mandalorian figure, which made a triumphant return recently.

A complete list of features for the Hot Toys figures can be found below:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Scout Trooper in the live action-series The Mandalorian

Newly developed helmet and finely crafted body armor with specially applied distress effects

Approximately 30.5 cm tall

Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of grip holding hands

One (1) right hand for holding pistol

Costume:

One (1) newly crafted Scout Trooper armor with weathering effects

One (1) black colored and multi textured fabric under-suit

One (1) creamy white colored utility belt with pouches

One (1) pair of creamy white colored boots with pistol holster and weathering effects

Weapon:

One (1) pistol

Accessory:

Wasteland themed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

The 1/6th scale Speeder Bike Collectible Vehicle specially features:

Authentic and detailed Speeder Bike in the live action-series The Mandalorian

Highly-accurate paint application on the mechanical design with specially applied weathering effects

Approximately 52.5cm L x 11cm W x 17cm H

Articulated grip, foot pedals, steering vanes, engine flaps, and cannon

Accessory:

Specially designed wasteland themed diorama dynamic figure stand

Special Accessories for Collectible Set Edition*:

One (1) newly developed1/6th scale the Child collectible (Approximately 6cm tall)

One (1) shoulder canvas bag

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

