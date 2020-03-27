Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian Figure Set Unveiled by Hot Toys

We’ve seen a lot of The Child (aka Baby Yoda) toys in recent months from the likes of Hasbro, Mattel, Funko, and Disney, but if you were waiting to see what Hot Toys would do with the character, today is the day. Given that Hot Toys focuses on hyper-realistic 1/6 scale figures, it’s not surprising that they decided to incorporate a tiny Baby Yoda into a set with The Mandalorian.
Hot Toys’ The Mandalorian – 1/6th scale The Mandalorian and The Child Collectible Set will be available in both standard and deluxe versions. The former will include the basic Mandalorian and Baby Yoda figures, while the deluxe version will include numerous bonus accessories, like an additional Baby Yoda figure sitting in the hover pram, a beskar steel and camtono container with LED light-up function, whistling bird firing effects (attachable to Mandalorian’s left gauntlet), and also a miniature hologram of The Mandalorian armor. A complete list of features is available below (highlighted features are exclusive to the deluxe version).
Needless to say, you’ll definitely want to go for the deluxe version of this Baby Yoda set. It should be available to pre-order here at Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, March 18th. Prices for both versions haven’t been revealed, but we’re looking at a release window for Q1 or Q2 2021 on this. Note that Sideshow Collectibles is also selling a spectacular life-size Baby Yoda figure for $350 that’s expected between August and January. Hasbro’ s animatronic Baby Yoda is also back in stock here on Amazon and here at Walmart with a release date slated for December 15th.
- Authentic and detailed likeness of The Mandalorian in the live action-series The Mandalorian
- Finely crafted silver-colored The Mandalorian’s helmet
- Specially applied metallic painting applications on armor, weapons, and accessories
- Approximately 30cm tall
- Body with over 30 points of articulations
- Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands
- One (1) pair of hands for holding rifle
- One (1) dagger holding right hand
Costume:
- One (1) dark grey colored cape
- One (1) silver colored chest armor
- One (1) dark grey colored undershirt with silver shoulder armors
- One (1) interchangeable silver colored right shoulder armor with Mudhorn signet
- One (1) dark grey colored vest
- One (1) dark grey colored undervest
- One (1) dark grey colored abdominal pad
- One (1) brown colored leather-like utility belt with pistol holster and ammo clips
- One (1) left silver colored gauntlet with interchangeable firing modes (normal and missile firing)
- One (1) right silver colored gauntlet
- One (1) pair of dark grey colored pants with battle damaged thigh guards
- One (1) pair of dark brown colored boots with weathering effect
- One (1) pair of brown colored calf armors
Weapons:
- One (1) blaster rifle with attachable scope
- One (1) blaster pistol
- One (1) dagger
- One (1) wired grappling hook
Accessories:
- One (1) camtono with LED light up function***
- One (1) stack of Beskar (can be placed in camtono)***
- One (1) whistling birds firing effects (attachable to left gauntlet)***
- One (1) hologram of The Mandalorian armor***
- One (1) magnetically attachable silver jetpack with two (2) real-like thruster fire accessories
- One (1) flamethrower effect accessory
- One (1) tracking fob
- One (1) piece of Beskar
- Specially designed dynamic figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate
The 1/6th scale The Child Collectible specially features:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of The Child in the live action-series The Mandalorian
- One (1) The Child in standing posture (approximately 6cm tall)
- One (1) The Child in sitting posture with magnetic function (approximately 4cm tall)***
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Accessories:
- One (1) hover pram with cover and brown colored blanket***
- One (1) necklace
- A specially designed figure stand with desert-theme diorama base accessory***
