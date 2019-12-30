Star Wars Fans Are Mad at Jason Sudeikis Over The Mandalorian Finale

Disney+ dropped the final episode of the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian today, and fans of the series have been showing a lot of love for Taika Waititi, who directed the episode and voiced everyone’s new favorite “nurse droid,” IG-11. The season finale also featured two surprise cameos: comedic actors Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally as a couple of nasty stormtroopers. The two had some hilarious moments from continually missing their targets to arguing about taking a peek at Baby Yoda, but things took a dark turn when they punched everyone’s favorite little creature. The Internet has had a hilarious reaction to the cameos, joking that the actors should be canceled over their character’s actions. Here are some of the best tweets:

I have information that could lead to the arrest of Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally the information: #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/WMxmJocDsn — villaneve kiss s3 (@MHummels1) December 27, 2019

Jason Sudeikis: This will be great for my career. Two Seconds after the credits rolled. EVERYONE: pic.twitter.com/3AbaV5SZEZ — Sith138/HyperDermik/Frost_Cat (@sith138) December 27, 2019

Jason Sudeikis playing a stormtrooper in #TheMandalorian finale who keeps punching Baby Yoda after stuffing him in a bag is funnier than anything that’s been on SNL in years pic.twitter.com/QNKX9pr3xX — James (@pizzaratisdead) December 27, 2019

Not to be dramatic but Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally should be jailed indefinitely pic.twitter.com/scUIqEN4no — katelynn (@idk8lynn) December 27, 2019

Good morning to everyone except Jason Sudeikis. #TheMandalorian — Anthony Carboni (@acarboni) December 27, 2019

Even The Second city, the Chicago comedy theater where Sudeikis got his start, chimed in:

The Second City does not condone the punching of Baby Yoda by alumnus Jason Sudeikis. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. #TheMandalorian — The Second City (@TheSecondCity) December 27, 2019

Star Wars: The Mandalorian follows Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, Ming-Na Wen, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to have a season two on Disney+. In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

