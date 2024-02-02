Jason Kelce Shirtless Funko Pop Is On Sale For 3 Days Only

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're an NFL fan, seeing Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce celebrate a touchdown by his brother Travis Kelce against the Buffalo Bills is something that is probably seared into your memory for all-time. After all, watching a shirtless, 300 pound man with a beer yelling at the top of his lungs in the stands at a Buffalo game in the winter tends to be something that sticks with you. However, if you need a reminder now and then, Funko has you covered with a special Pop figure that will only be available to pre-order for 3 days.

Until pre-orders close on Monday, February 5, 2024 at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET, you can reserve a Jason Kelce Funko Pop here at the Funko Shop priced at $25 (includes protector). After that time it will go into the vault forever. Note that Funko will be making a donation to the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children's Hospital to celebrate the release. It is estimated to ship in July 2024.

If you were wondering why the Jason Kelce shirtless Pop exists, blame your fellow fans. It was overwhelmingly greenlit by fans on social media earlier this week, and we wouldn't be surprised if Funko tries this tactic more in the future. There's probably a lot of sales to be made on a quick turnaround for pop culture phenomenon that are here one minute and gone the next. You can check out the original design in the post below.

Unfortunately, they scrapped the part of the design that would have seen "Funko" shaved into Kelce's chest hair. Then again, many of you might be thankful for that.