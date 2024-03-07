Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Sleeping Godzilla Funko Pop Exclusive Is Ready to Ship

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will pit the titular Titans against new threat in the Hollow Earth known as Skar King. Recently, Funko launched a wave of Funko Pops inspired by the upcoming film, but the star of the show was definitely the sleeping Godzilla Funko Pop, which you can still pre-order here on Amazon as an exclusive. It's set to arrive on your doorstep on March 11th if you grab it in time for the launch.

As for the rest of the Godzilla x Kong Funko Pop collection, it includes new Titan callled Shimo, which appears to be an ally of Skar King with ice-based powers. The combination of these two Titans could be the main reason why Godzilla and Kong join forces. It comes as part of a wave that includes Godzilla, Kong, Skar King, and Suko in various forms. Pre-orders are live now, and you can pick them up via the following links:

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Release Date

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is going to start hitting theaters beginning on March 29th, which is an earlier release than originally announced. Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard returns to direct the follow up with Simon Barrett writing the script. Returning MonsterVerse franchise stars confirmed for the film include Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia. As for what to expect from the next major entry in the MonsterVerse, Legendary Entertainment teases the plot of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as such:

"This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

Is Godzilla x Kong in the MonsterVerse?



The MonsterVerse canon includes: