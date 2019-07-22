Last Call for Alita: Battle Angel Blu-ray Pre-Order Bonuses

Alita: Battle Angel from James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez drops on Blu-ray tomorrow, July 23rd. That means today is your last chance to take advantage of some bonus pre-order offers.

First off, both the Alita: Battle Angel 4K UHD / 3D / Digital release and the standard Blu-ray / Digital version include a download code pre-order bonus on Amazon for Comixology’s Battle Angel Alita: Volumes 1+2. Walmart is also offering free fast shipping on their limited edtion Alita: Battle Angel Blu-ray gift set with the Funko Pop keychain of Alita in her Motorball gear (free fast shipping will likely require a $35 purchase after the pre-order period ends).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official description and list of Blu-ray bonus features can be found below.

“From Academy Award winners James Cameron & Jon Landau, and visionary filmmaker Robert Rodriguez comes ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL, an epic adventure of hope and empowerment. When Alita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this discarded cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. When deadly and corrupt forces come after Alita, she discovers a clue to her past – she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control. If she can stay out of their grasp, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family, and the world she’s grown to love.”

“Now with hours of extensive special features the home entertainment release takes you behind-the-scenes with James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez to see the journey from Manga to Screen and what it took to bring Alita to life. Plus, go deeper into the universe of ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL, where you’ll learn about the past, the characters of the present, and the thrilling sport of Motorball.”

Blu-ray Special Features

Alita’s World – get a deeper look into the world of Alita: Battle Angel with these dynamic motion comics. The Fall – a look back at the terrible war that almost destroyed two planets and set the stage for the cyborg warrior Alita’s return 300 years later. Iron City – Hugo gives a guided tour of the Iron City he knows, showing off its dark corners and broken-down neighborhoods. What it Means to be a Cyborg – hunter-warrior Zapan tracks his mark across Iron City while musing about what it means to be a cyborg. Rules of the Game – A high-octane “crash course” in Motorball, introducing the rules, game-play, and the top-ranked players and their arsenal of weapons.

From Manga to Screen – a behind-the-scenes look into the origins of Yukito Kishiro’s beloved manga, “Gunnm,” and the long road to bring it to life on the big screen.

Evolution of Alita – how Alita was brought to life, from the casting of Rosa Salazar, to performance capture, and final VFX by WETA Digital.

Motorball – go inside Iron City’s favorite pastime, from the origins and evolution of the sport, to rules on how the game is played.

James Cameron, Robert Rodriguez and cast Q&A moderated by Jon Landau.

Robert Rodriguez’s 10 Minute Cooking School: Chocolate – a cooking lesson on how to make delicious chocolate like that seen in the movie.

2005 Art Compilation (2019) – James Cameron’s original compilation of concept art for the then-titled “Battle Angel: Alita,” presented with new voiceover and music.

Scene Deconstruction – view three different stages of the production – the original live action performance capture, the animation stage, and the final Weta VFX from four different scenes I Don’t Even Know My Own Name Just an Insignificant Girl I’m a Warrior Aren’t I? Kansas Bar



Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.