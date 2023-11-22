LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Set Is 50% Off For Black Friday

The 75318 LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child model set was released back in 2020 at the peak of Baby Yoda mania. It clocks in at 1073 pieces (measures 7.5" high, 8.5" wide and 5" deep), and features a posable head, ears and mouth. It even comes with an information sign and minifigure to complete your display. Of course, we now know this cute little guy as Grogu, and you can bring him home for only $45 (50% off) thanks to a Black Friday 2023 deal that you can score here on Amazon and here at Walmart while it lasts. Additional images are available in the gallery below.

Speaking of Black Friday deals on LEGO sets inspired by cute Star Wars characters, the BD-1 (75335) set from the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game is also priced at an all-time low. It includes 1062 pieces along with features like posable joints, a head that can be titled back, forward, and sideways, translucent elements on the back of the head that indicate BD-1's mood, a compartment for stim canister elements, and an information sign for display that includes a mini BD-1 figure. At the time of writing, you can grab one here on Amazon for $69.99, which is 31% off list.

Will The Mandalorian End With Season 4?

Currently, it's unclear when Lucasfilm and Disney+ plan to end The Mandalorian, but it sounds like the show might live beyond the already-confirmed fourth season. The Inside Total Film podcast (via Games Radar) had a chat with showrunner Jon Favreau earlier this year, and he was asked if he has an ending in mind for the series and he confirmed he doesn't have a finale planned. However, it was announced during Star Wars Celebration that Dave Filoni is set to helm a movie that will follow "the escalating war between the imperials and the fledging New Republic" that culminates the Disney+ shows. It is described as a cinematic event set during The Mandalorian timeline.

"No, I don't," Favreau recently revealed when asked if he has an ending for The Mandalorian in mind. "I think the beauty of this is that it's a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I'm looking forward to doing much more."