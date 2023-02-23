Star Wars: The Mandalorian Creator Cast Doubt on Series Ending With Season 4

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is returning for its third season next month, and series creator Jon Favreau has already confirmed that the fourth season has been written. Currently, it's unclear when Lucasfilm and Disney+ plan to end the beloved series, but it sounds like the show might live beyond the already-confirmed fourth season. The Inside Total Film podcast (via Games Radar) recently had a chat with Favreau and the creative was asked if he has an ending in mind for the series. Star Wars fans will be happy to know that Favreau isn't thinking about the show's finale just yet.

"No, I don't," Favreau replied when asked if he has an ending in mind. "I think the beauty of this is that it's a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I'm looking forward to doing much more."

Will The Mandalorian Tie in With Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew?

Star Wars: Ahsoka and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are both in the works, and while they are expected to be more standalone stories, Favreau still wants to make sure the shows are all connected. While speaking with BFM TV (via Variety), Favreau explained that the new shows will all take place around the same time.

"Season 4, yeah I've written it already," Favreau revealed. "We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story." He added, "[Dave's] doing Ahsoka, which I'm producing with him. He's the writer and showrunner on that. To understand what's happening on other shows.... Skeleton Crew all take place within the same Star Wars time period. There's a lot more things that we've got to keep in mind and also stuff that we've built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 debuts March 1st only on Disney+.