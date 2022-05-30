The Mandalorian: Pedro Pascal Has No Idea How The Show Will End

✖

The Mandalorian is gearing up to roll into its third season, with new episodes promised to begin releasing on Disney+ starting in February of 2023. The series showed off a stunning new trailer at Star Wars Celebration over the weekend, giving a look into where Din Djarin and Grogu's journey will take them. Following the presentation, the cast and producers from The Mandalorian attended a press line where Pedro Pascal spoke to ComicBook.com, revealing that no one has told him when or how the series will wrap its entire story up.

There has been no indication that The Mandalorian is reaching his final bounty as the third season is on the way and the character recently played a massive role in The Book of Boba Fett. The Mandalorian Season 4 is already in the works. When the time comes, the end will be a surprise to Pascal. "I have no idea," Pascal said when asked if he knows how The Mandalorian will end. It's all a secret, even from Mando himself. "Like, look into my eyes, I have no idea."

The series and its lead character have already become a massive part of Star Wars lore. Cameos from characters like Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano and pulling in characters from animated shows like Bo-Katan Kryze have helped the series make its mark in the galaxy far, far away. Perhaps the series concludes with bringing Grogu back to his home planet and species? Perhaps Din Djarin finds a way to rebuild and reunite a version of Mandalore? Anything is possible at this point, as Season 3 will see Din make a journey to Mandalore.

Speaking about the upcoming third season, Pascal is as excited as anybody to see the relationship between Din Djarin and grogu continue to evolve. The last they were seen, Grogu had chosen his family with Din over the ways of the Jedi with Luke Skywalkeer. "That's the fascinating thing because we're also seeing Grogu develop his power more and more and more and to harness it in the right way," Pascal said. "I think is the most important thing for any parent is to have their child exist in its biggest potential but it not to get out of hand, I would assume. That's an interesting challenge, the bond just gets deeper and deeper. what i live is that, 'Who is protecting who?' is gonna be the thing that starts to oscillate."

