Limited Edition Resident Evil Blu-ray Box Set Finally Brings All 6 Movies Together in 4K

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has announced that all six of the live-action films based on the Capcom Resident Evil video game franchise will be available together in 4K Ultra HD as part of a limited edition Resident Evil Collection Blu-ray / Digital box set. What's more, this set will include hours of bonus content covering each of the films as well as an extended cut of Resident Evil: Apocalypse. Below you'll find all of the details, including a full list of bonus features.

Overview: The Resident Evil 4K Ultra HD Collection includes Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Apocalypse (both the original theatrical version and an extended cut), Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Retribution and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. The bonus content also includes rare archival featurettes that have been previously unavailable on disc.

Pre-Orders and Release Date: Pre-orders for the The Resident Evil 4K Ultra HD Collection are live here on Amazon for $95.99. It should also go live here at Best Buy very soon. The set will officially launch on November 3rd. Given that it's a limited edition, you'll want to get your pre-order in for this box set sooner rather than later.

RESIDENT EVIL BONUS FEATURES:

BLU-RAY

Cast and Filmmakers’ Commentary

Visual Effects Commentary

Alternate Ending with Director Paul W.S. Anderson’s Video Introduction

12 Featurettes

“My Plague” Music Video by Slipknot

4K ULTRA HD

Theatrical Trailer

RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE BONUS FEATURES:

BLU-RAY

Filmmaker Commentary

Cast Commentary

Writer / Producer Commentary

Deleted Scenes

“Game Over: Resident Evil Reanimated” Documentary

Reanimated” Documentary “Corporate Malfeasance” Featurette

“Game Babes” Featurette

“Symphony of Evil” Featurette

4K ULTRA HD

Theatrical and Extended Cuts of the Film

Theatrical Trailers

RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION BONUS FEATURES:

BLU-RAY

“Under the Umbrella” Picture-in-Picture

Filmmaker Commentary

Deleted Scenes

4 Featurettes

4K ULTRA HD

Resident Road Map: Reflections on the Future of the Series

Theatrical Trailers

RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE BONUS FEATURES:

BLU-RAY

“Undead Vision” Picture-in-Picture

Filmmaker Commentary

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Outtakes

7 Featurettes

4K ULTRA HD

Alice Activated

Theatrical Trailers

RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION BONUS FEATURES:

BLU-RAY

Director and Cast Commentary

Filmmaker Commentary

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Outtakes

Project Alice: The Interactive Database

8 Featurettes

4K ULTRA HD

Evil Goes Global

Undead Retribution

Theatrical Trailers

RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER BONUS FEATURES:

BLU-RAY

Retaliation Mode with Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich

3 Featurettes

4K ULTRA HD

Maximum Carnage: Best Kills

Creature Chronology

Theatrical Trailers

Specs:

4K Ultra HD: All films presented at 2160p Ultra High Definition resolution with HDR 10 and Dolby Atmos immersive audio + DTS-HD MA 5.1 original theatrical audio tracks (DTS-HD MA 7.1 for RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER); aspect ratios vary

Blu-ray: All films presented at 1080p High Definition resolution; aspect ratios and audio configurations vary

Synopsis:

"Based on the popular video game series by Capcom, the Resident Evil franchise stars Milla Jovovich (The Fifth Element) as Alice, a superhuman security expert pitted against the sinister Umbrella Corporation as the world’s population is transformed into flesh-eating creatures by one of its most dangerous biological weapons."

