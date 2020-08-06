Limited Edition Resident Evil Blu-ray Box Set Finally Brings All 6 Movies Together in 4K

By Sean Fallon

resident-evil-4k-bluray-box-set

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has announced that all six of the live-action films based on the Capcom Resident Evil video game franchise will be available together in 4K Ultra HD as part of a limited edition Resident Evil Collection Blu-ray / Digital box set. What's more, this set will include hours of bonus content covering each of the films as well as an extended cut of Resident Evil: Apocalypse. Below you'll find all of the details, including a full list of bonus features.

Overview: The Resident Evil 4K Ultra HD Collection includes Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Apocalypse (both the original theatrical version and an extended cut), Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Retribution and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. The bonus content also includes rare archival featurettes that have been previously unavailable on disc.

Pre-Orders and Release Date: Pre-orders for the The Resident Evil 4K Ultra HD Collection are live here on Amazon for $95.99. It should also go live here at Best Buy very soon. The set will officially launch on November 3rd. Given that it's a limited edition, you'll want to get your pre-order in for this box set sooner rather than later.

RESIDENT EVIL BONUS FEATURES:

BLU-RAY

  • Cast and Filmmakers’ Commentary
  • Visual Effects Commentary
  • Alternate Ending with Director Paul W.S. Anderson’s Video Introduction
  • 12 Featurettes
  • “My Plague” Music Video by Slipknot

4K ULTRA HD

  • Theatrical Trailer

RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE BONUS FEATURES:

BLU-RAY

  • Filmmaker Commentary
  • Cast Commentary
  • Writer / Producer Commentary
  • Deleted Scenes
  • “Game Over: Resident Evil Reanimated” Documentary
  • “Corporate Malfeasance” Featurette
  • “Game Babes” Featurette
  • “Symphony of Evil” Featurette

4K ULTRA HD

  • Theatrical and Extended Cuts of the Film
  • Theatrical Trailers

RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION BONUS FEATURES:

BLU-RAY

  • “Under the Umbrella” Picture-in-Picture
  • Filmmaker Commentary
  • Deleted Scenes
  • 4 Featurettes

4K ULTRA HD

  • Resident Road Map: Reflections on the Future of the Series
  • Theatrical Trailers

RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE BONUS FEATURES:

BLU-RAY

  • “Undead Vision” Picture-in-Picture
  • Filmmaker Commentary
  • Deleted and Extended Scenes
  • Outtakes
  • 7 Featurettes

4K ULTRA HD

  • Alice Activated
  • Theatrical Trailers

RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION BONUS FEATURES:

BLU-RAY

  • Director and Cast Commentary
  • Filmmaker Commentary
  • Deleted and Extended Scenes
  • Outtakes
  • Project Alice: The Interactive Database
  • 8 Featurettes

4K ULTRA HD

  • Evil Goes Global
  • Undead Retribution
  • Theatrical Trailers

RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER BONUS FEATURES:

BLU-RAY

  • Retaliation Mode with Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich
  • 3 Featurettes

4K ULTRA HD

  • Maximum Carnage: Best Kills
  • Creature Chronology
  • Theatrical Trailers

Specs:

4K Ultra HD: All films presented at 2160p Ultra High Definition resolution with HDR 10 and Dolby Atmos immersive audio + DTS-HD MA 5.1 original theatrical audio tracks (DTS-HD MA 7.1 for RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER); aspect ratios vary

Blu-ray: All films presented at 1080p High Definition resolution; aspect ratios and audio configurations vary

Synopsis:

"Based on the popular video game series by Capcom, the Resident Evil franchise stars Milla Jovovich (The Fifth Element) as Alice, a superhuman security expert pitted against the sinister Umbrella Corporation as the world’s population is transformed into flesh-eating creatures by one of its most dangerous biological weapons."

