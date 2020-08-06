Limited Edition Resident Evil Blu-ray Box Set Finally Brings All 6 Movies Together in 4K
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has announced that all six of the live-action films based on the Capcom Resident Evil video game franchise will be available together in 4K Ultra HD as part of a limited edition Resident Evil Collection Blu-ray / Digital box set. What's more, this set will include hours of bonus content covering each of the films as well as an extended cut of Resident Evil: Apocalypse. Below you'll find all of the details, including a full list of bonus features.
Overview: The Resident Evil 4K Ultra HD Collection includes Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Apocalypse (both the original theatrical version and an extended cut), Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Retribution and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. The bonus content also includes rare archival featurettes that have been previously unavailable on disc.
Pre-Orders and Release Date: Pre-orders for the The Resident Evil 4K Ultra HD Collection are live here on Amazon for $95.99. It should also go live here at Best Buy very soon. The set will officially launch on November 3rd. Given that it's a limited edition, you'll want to get your pre-order in for this box set sooner rather than later.
RESIDENT EVIL BONUS FEATURES:
BLU-RAY
- Cast and Filmmakers’ Commentary
- Visual Effects Commentary
- Alternate Ending with Director Paul W.S. Anderson’s Video Introduction
- 12 Featurettes
- “My Plague” Music Video by Slipknot
4K ULTRA HD
- Theatrical Trailer
RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE BONUS FEATURES:
BLU-RAY
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Cast Commentary
- Writer / Producer Commentary
- Deleted Scenes
- “Game Over: Resident Evil Reanimated” Documentary
- “Corporate Malfeasance” Featurette
- “Game Babes” Featurette
- “Symphony of Evil” Featurette
4K ULTRA HD
- Theatrical and Extended Cuts of the Film
- Theatrical Trailers
RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION BONUS FEATURES:
BLU-RAY
- “Under the Umbrella” Picture-in-Picture
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Deleted Scenes
- 4 Featurettes
4K ULTRA HD
- Resident Road Map: Reflections on the Future of the Series
- Theatrical Trailers
RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE BONUS FEATURES:
BLU-RAY
- “Undead Vision” Picture-in-Picture
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Deleted and Extended Scenes
- Outtakes
- 7 Featurettes
4K ULTRA HD
- Alice Activated
- Theatrical Trailers
RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION BONUS FEATURES:
BLU-RAY0comments
- Director and Cast Commentary
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Deleted and Extended Scenes
- Outtakes
- Project Alice: The Interactive Database
- 8 Featurettes
4K ULTRA HD
- Evil Goes Global
- Undead Retribution
- Theatrical Trailers
RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER BONUS FEATURES:
BLU-RAY
- Retaliation Mode with Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich
- 3 Featurettes
4K ULTRA HD
- Maximum Carnage: Best Kills
- Creature Chronology
- Theatrical Trailers
Specs:
4K Ultra HD: All films presented at 2160p Ultra High Definition resolution with HDR 10 and Dolby Atmos immersive audio + DTS-HD MA 5.1 original theatrical audio tracks (DTS-HD MA 7.1 for RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER); aspect ratios vary
Blu-ray: All films presented at 1080p High Definition resolution; aspect ratios and audio configurations vary
Synopsis:
"Based on the popular video game series by Capcom, the Resident Evil franchise stars Milla Jovovich (The Fifth Element) as Alice, a superhuman security expert pitted against the sinister Umbrella Corporation as the world’s population is transformed into flesh-eating creatures by one of its most dangerous biological weapons."
