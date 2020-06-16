Madden NFL 21 Pre-Order Bonuses Include a Lamar Jackson Funko Pop

Earlier today EA took the wraps off of Madden NFL 21, confirming that Baltimore Ravens quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson would be the cover athlete this year. In fact, Jackson will be on three covers for the Standard, Deluxe, and MVP editions of the game. Pre-orders for these editions are live now, but if you're wondering where to grab a copy of Madden this year, you might want to go with the place that's offering a Lamar Jackson Funko Pop as a free bonus.

Indeed, you can score the Lamar Jackson Funko Pop as a pre-order bonus here at Best Buy, where it will be included with the Standard, Deluxe, and MVP editions of the game (physical only - see under the "Special Offers" section on the product pages) for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Note that you'll get a free upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game up to the release of Madden 22 (just keep in mind that physical discs can not be used to upgrade to discless consoles).

A picture of the Funko Pop bonus wasn't included on the Best Buy page at the time of writing, but odds are it's the Pop figure pictured above that you can order here on Amazon for $12.99. If it's an exclusive version made just for this release, that would be extra fantastic - but don't count on it.

A breakdown of the contents for Madden NFL 21 Standard, Deluxe, and MVP edition can be found below along with additional pre-order bonuses:

Madden NFL 21 MVP Edition - $99.99:

3-Day Early Access to Madden NFL 21 (8/25/2020)

Lamar Jackson Elite Item with Power Up

1 Large Quicksell Training Pack

17 Madden Ultimate Team Gold Team Fantasy Packs

Madden Championship Series Ultimate Champion Pack

1 of 32 Players from NFL Team Elite Packs

1 “Your Choice” Uniform Pack

Deluxe Edition - $79.99:

3-Day Early Access to Madden NFL 21 (8/25/2020)

12 Madden Ultimate Team Gold Team Fantasy Packs

1 of 32 Players from NFL Team Elite Packs

1 “Your Choice” Uniform Pack

Standard Edition - $59.99:

1 of 32 Players from NFL Team Elite Packs

5 Madden Ultimate Team Gold Team Fantasy Packs

1 “Your Choice” Uniform Pack

Madden NFL 21 will be released on August 28th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Additional retailer pre-order bonuses haven't been announced at the time of writing (Best Buy may be the only retailer offering one), but you can keep tabs on the links below for more. New details will be added if additional bonuses become available.

