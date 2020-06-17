Deadpool's Interactive, Disembodied Electronic Head Will Be Your New Best Friend

If you thought you were getting weird after months spent in quarantine, imagine how far down the rabbit hole you would go with Hasbro's Marvel Legends Interactive Electronic Deadpool Head. Apparently, Deadpool's disembodied head talks... A LOT. It also has a whole bunch of motors and sensors that make it extremely lifelike. It even reacts when you pick it up. Indeed, it will be like (Wade) Wilson and Tom Hanks in Cast Away, only rated R for mature audiences.

The Marvel Legends Deadpool Interactive Electronic Head is full scale with over 600 sound effects. It also includes a free app that will force Wade to entertain you with censored jokes, pranks and insults. He'll even get up early to function as an alarm clock. You can get a taste of the experience via the Instagram video below. When you're ready, you can add Deadpool's head to your cart here at Entertainment Earth or here on Amazon. A listing is also live here at Best Buy and here at Walmart. Regardless of which option you choose, it's $99.99 with free shipping slated for September.

The official description for Deadpool's head reads:

"The Marvel Legends Deadpool’s Head is a premium, electronic, interactive, app-enhanced collectible with over 600 SFX and phrases, multiple sensors, and motors for expressive movement. Using the free app, set Deadpool up to play pranks, insult your friends and loved ones, or wake you up every morning… maybe even on time!"

In other Marvel Legends Deadpool news, Hasbro's recently announced the third wave of Marvel Legends 6-inch Deadpool figures. The collection includes Pirate Deadpool, Warpath, Blue Deadpool, Shiklah (with Jeff the Baby Land Shark), Sunspot, Maverick, and Black Tom Cassidy that come together to form an X-Factor Strong Guy Build-A-Figure.

Most of the figures in this wave were previously revealed, with Pirate Deadpool and Shiklah being the exceptions. The inclusion of Jeff the Baby Land Shark is also a surprise. If you're unfamiliar, Jeff the Baby Land Shark was the product of a supervillain experiment and became the beloved pet of Gwenpool in West Coast Avengers #7.

Pre-orders for the all of the figures in the Deadpool Marvel Legends Wave lineup are live individually ($20.99) and as part of a case ($167.99) via the Entertainment Earth links below with shipping slated for October. Beyond that, you'll find a closer look at all of the figures in the gallery.

