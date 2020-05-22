New Hasbro Marvel Legends Figures Include X-Men, Moon Knight, Retro Spider-Man, and More

The first Hasbro Fan First Friday event ushered in a ton of The Black Series and The Vintage Collection releases for Star Wars Day. The second event is just as big for Marvel fans. Today they announced a huge wave of Marvel Legends figures that include items in the retro Spider-Man line (Spider-Man, Electro, Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, Green Goblin, and an armored Daredevil), an X-Men Apocalypse exclusive, Moon Knight exclusive, a War Machine exclusive, and more. Details on the new releases can be found in the gallery below along with pre-order links where available. Exclusives are listed first, so jump on them right away. The Apocalypse exclusive, Moon Knight exclusive, and armored Daredevil figures are definitely high on our personal must-have list. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Marvel Legends Deluxe War Machine 6-Inch Action Figure – Exclusive "Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes unleashes a torrent of explosive devastation from the air as War Machine! Marvel Legends Deluxe War Machine 6-Inch Action Figure - Exclusive includes this amazing figure with 8 accessories, including an alternate unmasked head and tons of combat fire blasts. Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this 6-inch-scale Marvel’s War Machine figure, inspired by the character from the Marvel comics." Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99.

X-Men Marvel Legends Apocalypse 6-inch Action Figure - Exclusive "Apocalypse launches an offensive against humankind in pursuit of a world where mutants rule—and only the strong survive. Hefty 6-inch scale action figure includes alternate head, alternate hand, and skull accessories. Menace mutants throughout time with this amazing figure, including exquisite detail like an open, grinning evil head and giant red boots to crush the world!" Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH MOON KNIGHT Figure - Exclusive "Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH MOON KNIGHT Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL comics. This quality figure features premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for high poseability and display, and is a great addition to any action figure collection. Includes figure and 9 accessories." Available for pre-order exclusively at Walgreens for $19.99 (Coming Soon).

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH A.I.M. TROOPER Figure - Exclusive "Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH A.I.M. TROOPER Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL comics. This quality figure features premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display, and is a great addition to any action figure collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories." Available for pre-order exclusively at Hasbro Pulse for $14.99.

Spider-Man Retro Marvel Legends Spider-Man 6-Inch Action Figure Is your spider-sense tingling? Hasbro's 6-inch Marvel Legends action figures get the Toy Biz treatment with the Spider-Man Retro Marvel Legends Spider-Man 6-Inch Action Figure. Each one features tons of articulation, vibrant colors, and cool accessories and comes packaged on the classic colorful cardback. You're going to love them all! Ages 4 and up. Spider-Man includes alternate hands and alternate head. Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $20.99.

Spider-Man Retro Marvel Legends Peter Parker 6-Inch Action Figure Peter includes alternate head and camera. Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $20.99.

Spider-Man Retro Marvel Legends Green Goblin 6-Inch Action Figure Green Goblin includes unmasked Norman Osborne head. Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $20.99.

Spider-Man Retro Marvel Legends Gwen Stacy 6-Inch Action Figure Gwen Stacy includes an alternate head and accessories. Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $20.99.

Spider-Man Retro Marvel Legends Daredevil 6-Inch Action Figure The Daredevil figure includes an alternate head, hands, and accessories. Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $20.99.