Marvel Legends Zabu Build-A-Figure Wave Goes On Sale Today

Hasbro's first Marvel Legends fanstream for 2024 included only one pre-order reveal, though it is a Build-A-Figure wave with seven action figures. Six out of those seven figures will include pieces that can be combined to form Zabu, the saber-toothed tiger of the Savage Land.

The figures in the Zabu wave include Red Widow, Ikaris, Black Winter (Thor), Superior Iron Man (no BAF piece), Wolfsbane, Cable, and Ka-zar. In addition to the BAF pieces, the figures will include accessories like alternate hands, weapons, and, in the case of Superior Iron Man, an alternate masked head. Pre-orders for this entire wave will be available starting today Thursday, February 22nd at 10am ET / 1pm ET right here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79). They should also be available here on Amazon around that time. UPDATE: All figures will be priced at $24.99 and you can find direct links that will be inactive until after the launch time below. These links will be updated as needed.

During the Marvel Legends fanstream, Hasbro also noted that Marvel Legends figures inspired by the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman would be available "later this year", so expect to see them at some point shortly before the July 26th debut of the film in theaters. In the meantime, they have reissued some Deadpool figures that were first released in 2019. If you haven't added them to your collection yet, you can remedy that via the links below.

X-Men X-Force Retro Marvel Legends 6-Inch Deadpool Action Figure ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth: Includes 4 guns, 2 swords, and Toy Biz-inspired 1990s-esque packaging.

Marvel Legends Ultimate Deadpool Corps 6-Inch Action Figures with Scooter ($39.99) – See at Entertainment Earth: Includes 3 figures, a scooter vehicle, 3 accessories, and a label sheet.

Again, US shipping is free on orders $79+

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

A synopsis for Deadpool & Wolverine made its way online back in January. It's pretty short, and of course, hasn't been confirmed by Marvel Studios. The synopsis reads, "That fu***** irresponsible hero Deadpool will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine!?"

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety-inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned."

The third entry in the Deadpool trilogy reunites director Shawn Levy with Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy, The Adam Project) and Hugh Jackman (Real Steel). It's also a reunion for Jackman and Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige, whose first producing credit was 2000's X-Men. Reynolds co-wrote the script with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, and Zeb Wells (The Marvels, Robot Chicken) & Levy.

Alongside Reynolds and Jackman, the cast includes returning Deadpool stars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus of the X-Men, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Rob Delaney as the unpowered Peter. Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) also star.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26th.