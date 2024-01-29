First Deadpool 3 Synopsis Revealed

20th Century Studios and Marvel have released the first official synopsis for Deadpool 3, this year's only MCU movie. Kinda. The synopsis comes from Marvel Japan, and while it is seemingly official, it's also pretty unlikely to be unchanged when it comes to the U.S. Why? Well, there's a naughty word in it, and that tends to make both U.S. regulators and also the Disney corporation pretty mad. With about six months left before the movie is in theaters, it's not surprising to see some things starting to filter through the Marvel machine, though; it's almost time for fans to start angrily demanding a trailer!

Anyway, here's the synopsis in question (via Deadpool Update): "That fucking irresponsible hero Deadpool will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine!?"

Yeah, that's it -- and while it's a pretty perfect, in-character synopsis for the movie, it's hard to claim it tells us anything we didn't already know, considering what we have seen and heard ahead of the film's release.

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety-inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned."

Deadpool 3 seems to be servicing longtime fans in a lot of unexpected ways. Besides giving X-Men star Hugh Jackman a chance to suit up in a costume that looks pulled from Astonishing X-Men, the movie will also star Jennifer Garner as Elektra, and rumors suggest other former Fox/Marvel stars could reprise their roles for the pic. So far, at least Halle Berry's Storm and Ben Affleck's Daredevil have been explicitly rumored.

Deadpool 3 will be written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Additional cast members have not been confirmed at this time, but we do know that the film will be the first in the franchise to be released by Marvel Studios, following the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared in a 2021 interview, in which he said Deadpool was "a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Deadpool 3 is expected in theaters on July 26.