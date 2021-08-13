Ryan Reynolds Wants To Defy Expectations Next Deadpool MCU Appearance

✖

Free Guy is on its way to becoming one of the surprise hits of the year if the early reactions to the film are any indication. Ryan Reynolds teamed up with director Shawn Levy of Stranger Things to assemble a talented, hilarious cast for the video game movie which has those who have already seen it raving. While the film's story holds up on its own with the jokes and overall story, it is peppered with extra moments of fun in cameos and surprises from properties under Fox and Disney's umbrella of IP. As it turns out, Deadpool was never one of the characters considered for the movie's video game world, but Reynolds still has his own ambitious ideas for his Marvel character following his most recent appearance in a genius promo for Free Guy.

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds told ComicBook.com. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned. So, no, I never really thought about it but I did love the idea of playing with Deadpool and Korg in some of the marketing materials given the fact that Taika [Waititi] and I are in the movie. So, I kinda got to scratch the itch, inevitably anyway."

As it stands now, Deadpool 3 does not yet have a release date but the most recent update was its writers being found in Bob's Burgers brains Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. The movie is expected to keep the R-rating of the first two films despite the character's rights moving from Fox to Disney since his last theatrical outing.

As for whether Reynolds prefers Deadpool make his next appearance in his own Deadpool 3 or by joining a character in another film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor and producer is game for all of the above. "I think both are pretty warranted," Reynolds said. "I think you're always gonna zig when everybody's expecting you to zag when it comes to that character. As long as Disney's open to doing some pretty wildly divergent or having some wildly divergent uses of Deadpool then I dig it, man. I think it's all great."

How do you want to see Deadpool make his next theatrical appearance? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! Free Guy hits theaters on August 13.