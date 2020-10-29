Marvel's New Lucha Libre Funko Pops Include Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Venom, and More

✖

Funko and Marvel's partnerships have produced some amazing things, but their most recent collaboration with AAA might just be their best yet. Marvel recently revealed a partnership with AAA to introduce four new wrestlers inspired by Marvel heroes, and now Funko has revealed its part of the Marvel Lucha Libre celebration, as it's turned some of your favorite Marvel heroes into Luchadores, and the results are amazing. This, of course, includes a new set of POPs, which includes the Hulk (El Furioso), Wolverine (El Animal Indestructible), Captain Marvel (La Estrella Cosmica), Spider-Man (El Aracno), Venom (El Venenoide), Iron Man (El Heroe Invicto), and Deadpool (El Chimichanga De La Muerte), and you can check out the designs below.

The new line will also include new keychains and a set of 17.5" plush. As cool as they look, there is one downside for those in the states. These are Latin America only at the moment, though you can probably find them here on eBay at some point down the line. The good news is that they are coming to North America in January of 2021 though, so you don't have to wait too long.

This accompanies some other recent reveals from Funko and Marvel, which include the Previews Exclusive Punisher Thanos of Earth 18138 POP and the Previews Exclusive Deluxe King Deadpool on his Throne POP. The King Deadpool Pop is based on his current iteration, who rules over Monster Island, and that's why there's the tentacled monster surrounding the throne. That Pop can be pre-ordered here.

The Punisher Thanos comes with gun in hand and that amazing purple Skull logo and is straight from the pages of Cosmic Ghost Rider from Donny Cates and Dylan Burnett. That Pop can be pre-ordered here.

As for the AAA Marvel partnership, you can find out more about it below.

"This collaboration with AAA represents an opportunity to participate in an iconic part of Mexican culture, such as wrestling and offering attractive content and experiences to the whole family that can be further celebrated with spectacular consumer products inspired by this discipline which is valuable for fans and consumers; says Luis Lomelí, Head of Licensing and Consumer Products area at The Walt Disney Company (Mexico). "While developing these storytelling and content creation initiatives, the premise has been to stay true to the essence of Mexican wrestling at all times by bringing together AAA’s experience in terms of wrestling and Marvel’s experience in terms of story and character development. The potential of wrestling is unlimited. Its quality, color and talent are increasingly valued in the world. Based on this unique and original creative platform, we will develop different product lines such as clothing, footwear and accessories, toys, household and school items”, adds the executive.

"Teaming with Marvel represents the union of two fantastic worlds that house characters that public have turned into their great heroes. Therefore, it will be a pleasure to welcome you to the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide family in a successful event, such as Triplemanía XXVIII," said Dorian Roldán, General Director of Lucha Libre AAA.

Which Pop are you most excited for? Let me know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Funko Pop and Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!