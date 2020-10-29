Funko's King Deadpool on Monster Throne PX Exclusive Pop Figure is Here

Following the release of the Punsisher Thanos of Earth-18138 Previews Exclusive Pop figure yesterday, Funko has launched the Marvel Heroes Deluxe King Deadpool on Throne Pop in the PX Exclusive series. It features Deadpool with a gold crown sitting on a throne that's part chair, part tentacle monster.

Fans might recognize the design from Deadpool #1 illustrated by Chris Bachalo. The storyline features Deadpool going after the King of Monsters and his kingdom on Staten Island. As the cover suggests, Deadpool will take over that role. Political hijinx ensue.

Needless to say, this might be the best Funko Pop figure released in the Deadpool series to date. If you want to get your hands on one, you have two options - you can grab the Pop figure by itself or grab it with an exclusive Funko variant cover of Deadpool #9. Pre-order links for both options are available below.

Again, the Deadpool figure and yesterday's Punisher Thanos figure are both Previews Exclusives, meaning that they will be available in limited quantities at select specialty shops and comic book stores. A sell out is inevitable, so grab them while you can.

The same goes for the Funko Wood Deco Spider-Man Pop figure that Funko and Entertainment Earth released recently as an exclusive. It's the fourth figure in the Wood Deco series, and features a special paint technique that makes each Pop look like carved wood - right down to a grain design that varies on each figure.

The Spider-Man Wood Deco Pop figure is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can order right here for $14.99 while it lasts. Spider-Man follows Captain America, Iron Man, and Groot in the Wood Deco collection, but all three of them are sold out at this point. The Spider-Man Pop figure has been on sale for a little over a week, so it probably won't last much longer.

