McFarlane Toys Launches Batman '66 Joker Black Light Gold Label Exclusive

Following a DC Retro Batman '66 figure wave last year, McFarlane Toys is diving back into the era with an psychedelic black light, Gold Label version of the Joker that's limited to only 6300 units. Details are below, but you can reserve one for your collection right here at Entertainment Earth now priced at $29.99 while they last. Note that it includes it's own black light display base.

"Based on his appearance in the 1966 classic Batman TV series, this fluorescent criminal clown features exclusive black-light deco! Batman's nemesis comes with 2 action word bubble accessories, an exclusive card stand, and a display base with two battery-powered black lights. Also included is a collectible art card with character photography on the front and a certificate of authenticity on the back. With approximately 12 point of articulation, The Joker stands 6-inches tall and comes in deluxe packaging."

Who Will Play Batman in the DCU?

At the moment, Gunn and Safran have not cast a new actor to portray Bruce Wayne / Batman in their new DCU, with Gunn hinting that the casting decision is still "miles and miles away." He has also confirmed that Batman will not make an appearance in his forthcoming film Superman (formerly Superman: Legacy), which is now in production and serves as the first film in his and Safran's new franchise.

"He can't appear in Superman Legacy because he's not in the script," Gunn revealed on Threads earlier this year.

What Is The Brave and the Bold About?

The Brave and the Bold is confirmed to star Bruce and his son, Damian Wayne / Robin, with Gunn and Safran teasing that the film might feature other characters from the larger "Bat-family."

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn explained to reporters in January of this year. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

"And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long," Safran added.