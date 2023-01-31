The Brave and the Bold: DC Studios Teases Bat-Family Appearances

A new era of the DC Universe is officially upon us, with DC Studios announcing the first projects among its "Chapter One: Gods and Monsters" slate. The crop of movies and HBO Max television shows will be spanning a wide array of corners of canon, with one of the most exciting being The Brave and the Bold, a new movie that will feature a new Bruce Wayne / Batman and Damian Wayne / Robin. While details beyond that are basically scarce, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have teased that the film might feature other characters from the larger "Bat-family."

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn explained. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

"And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long," Safran added.

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

