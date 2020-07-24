McFarlane Toys Reveals What's Next for the DC Multiverse Line
McFarlane Toys has unveiled some of their upcoming figures for the DC Multiverse line at San Diego Comic-Con / Comic-Con@Home, and there's a lot of things. So many things. It all starts with the Dark Nights Metal figures that we released earlier this month. Now they're adding a The Merciless Build-A-Figure wave, Flashpoint Batman, Arkham Batman and Deathstroke, several multipacks, and a smorgasbord of figures from the Teen Titans animated series and comic books.
First off, you can expect all of these figures to arrive in the fall / winter of 2020. When they do arrive, odds are you'll find them here at Walmart. Walmart has been McFarlane's go to choice for DC Multiverse exclusives lately. They also chose Walmart to launch their new RAW10 robot monster line.
Below you'll find a breakdown of the upcoming DC Multiverse figures along with an official description.
Build-A-Figure Wave
"The latest DC Multiverse Build A Fig wave is coming. Collect Robin Earth -22 figure from the Dark Nights: Metal comic book series, Superman (The Infected), Batman from Dark Nights: Metal, and The Batman Who Laughs with Sky Tyrant Wings to assemble The Merciless from Dark Nights: Metal! Robin Earth-22 features assorted heads sculpted with 3 unique expressions. Find all 3 to build your own army! Coming Fall 2020."prevnext
Teen Titans, Rebirth, Batman: Curse of the White Knight
"Keep your eyes open – another wave is coming out Fall 2020. Look out for Cyborg from the Teen Titans animated series, The Flash and The Joker based on the DC Rebirth comic books, and Azrael in Batman Armor figure based on the hit comic book series, BATMAN: CURSE OF THE WHITE KNIGHT."prevnext
Flashpoint Batman
"The Bat-Signal has been turned ON. Here’s your sneak peek of Batman Flashpoint, coming out in Winter 2020."prevnext
Arkham Figures
"Looks like you got my invitation. It's just you and me now.” Batman from Batman: Arkham Knight and Deathstroke from Batman: Arkham Origins coming Fall 2020.prevnext
