McFarlane Toys Reveals What's Next for the DC Multiverse Line

McFarlane Toys has unveiled some of their upcoming figures for the DC Multiverse line at San Diego Comic-Con / Comic-Con@Home, and there's a lot of things. So many things. It all starts with the Dark Nights Metal figures that we released earlier this month. Now they're adding a The Merciless Build-A-Figure wave, Flashpoint Batman, Arkham Batman and Deathstroke, several multipacks, and a smorgasbord of figures from the Teen Titans animated series and comic books.

First off, you can expect all of these figures to arrive in the fall / winter of 2020. When they do arrive, odds are you'll find them here at Walmart. Walmart has been McFarlane's go to choice for DC Multiverse exclusives lately. They also chose Walmart to launch their new RAW10 robot monster line.

Below you'll find a breakdown of the upcoming DC Multiverse figures along with an official description.

