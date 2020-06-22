DC Multiverse Dark Nights: Metal Batman Figures Are Dropping Soon From McFarlane Toys

Over the weekend Todd McFarlane teased upcoming DC Multiverse figures including The Grim Knight from The Batman Who Laughs storyline and a version of Doomsday. He also revealed that pre-orders for the figures would be coming soon. We know that four DC Multiverse figures from the Dark Knights: Metal and The Batman Who Laughs storylines are on the way, and that one of them is Earth-1 Batman and Doomsday hybrid known as The Devastator. You can take a closer look at them right here.

Below you'll find official images and an official description for each of the new figures in the Dark Nights: Metal / The Batman Who Laughs DC Multiverse lineup. Pre-orders for the figures should be live here at Walmart in the coming days / weeks with shipment slated for the fall. This post will be updated with new information when it becomes available - stay tuned. Presumably, the standard Doomsday teased by Todd McFarlane will be made available in addition to The Devastator figure in the near future (naturally, the sculpts are very similar). In the meantime, you can check out the Batman: White Knight figures McFarlane Toys released last month.

Batman Earth-1 The Devastator (Dark Nights: Metal) - $19.99: "Crashing into our world from the Dark Multiverse’s Earth -1 comes a nightmarish fusion of the only two beings capable of taking on the Man of Steel— Doomsday and Batman. The Devastator is an all-powerful creature in which the unstoppable might of Doomsday is combined with the unmatched intelligence of Batman."

Batman accessories includes a base

Included collectible art card with Dark Night’s Metal artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Batman Earth-44 The Murder Machine (Dark Nights: Metal) - $19.99: "Hailing from Earth -44 in the Dark Multiverse, this Dark Knight was born when an all-powerful A.I. program designed by Cyborg began to misinterpret its coding to homicidal ends. A cybernetic nightmare, The Murder Machine is a metallic mangling of the technological power of Cyborg and the tactical brilliance of Batman, formed by ever-changing nanobots."

Batman accessories include an alternate attack arm and a base

Batman Earth-32 (Dark Nights: Metal) - $19.99: "In DC’s Dark Multiverse, on Earth -32, the green light of will has twisted an angry Bruce Wayne into something very dark and sinister. After the murder of his parents in Crime Alley, young Bruce is gifted with a Green Lantern ring, which allows him to fly and to generate deadly hard-light energy constructs. With no Alfred Pennyworth to guide him, he soon swallows his fear and pain and lets the void that remains corrupt him and the ring, unleashing a wave of darkness across his world, and now ours, as The Dawnbreaker."

Batman accessories include Demon Bat Light Projection and a base

The Grim Knight (The Batman Who Laughs) - $19.99: "Ripped from Batman’s greatest nightmares, The Grim Knight is his world’s most dangerous vigilante, unafraid to use any weapon and go to any lengths to stop those he deems worthy of death. Armed with the finest arsenal Wayne money can buy, he is now one of the deadliest Dark Knights in existence, second only to The Batman Who Laughs."

Batman accessories include two blasters and a base

In the Dark Nights: Metal storyline, the Jokerized Batman Who Laughs is the leader of the Dark Knights - a collection of evil versions of Batman that are tasked with spreading darkness throughout the Multiverse by their master Barbatos.

