Mortal Kombat 11 Spawn Figure Launches From McFarlane Toys

Todd McFarlane’s Spawn will be joining the Mortal Kombat 11 roster on March 17th as an early access release for Kombat Pack owners followed by a wide release on March 24th. To say that Spawn’s arrival in MK11 is highly anticipated is an understatement, so you might be interested to know that there’s a way to get your hands on Spawn a few days earlier…albeit in action figure form.

Indeed, McFarlane Toys is laying down a Mortal Kombat combo with a spectacular 7-inch Spawn figure based on the character’s default skin appearance in the DLC. The figure features 22-points of ultra-articulation, a base, and a Spawn Sword accessory. If you want to add the McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat 11 figure to your collection, here’s what you need to know… UPDATE: The figure has not returned to the retailers below at the time of writing, but pre-orders have opened up here at Entertainment Earth for the standard $19.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ORIGINAL: The Spawn figure launched as a surprise early exclusive here at Walmart on March 8th for $19.99 and promptly sold out. It also appears to have briefly launched here at Amazon last night before selling out. GameStop currently has the figure available to pre-order right here, though they’ve jacked up the price to $26.99. In a recent blog post, McFarlane Toys notes that the figure would be available on Amazon and GameStop starting on Friday, March 13th, so they might have jumped the gun a bit. However, keep tabs on the Walmart and Amazon links above for restocks on (or before) that date. Then again, you always find the figure here on eBay.

You can take a closer look at the McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat 11 Spawn figure right here. It joins Raiden, Johnny Cage, Scorpion, and Sub-Zero in McFarlane Toys’ MK11 figure lineup. You can order most of those figures here at Walmart and here on Amazon now. They’re also available here at GameStop with a higher price tag.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.