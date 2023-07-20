Gargoyles: NECA Unveils Latest Wave of Toys For Cult Classic

Despite a slew of cancellations from most major movie studios, San Diego Comic-Con is carrying forward as usual. Wednesday night, Preview Night took place at the San Diego Convention Center and as a part of the preview, NECA unveiled the latest entries to its wildly popular Gargoyles line.

Along with the rest of the line, NECA unveiled a Detective Broadway figure as well as an armored Xanatos figure, which takes on his iconic look from the series where he dons a gray and scarlet version of the Steel Clan robot suits.

To date, 13 figures have been confirmed by NECA with the latest two additions bumping the line up to 15 different figures. Late last year, the toymaker teased a Macbeth figure as well, though nothing has come of that just quite yet.

There have been recent rumblings Gargoyles was getting the live-action treatment from Disney, but series creator Greg Weisman quickly doused those rumors hours after they started to spread. The writer previously compared the property to a child, saying he hopes his new comic series at Dynamite stokes the flames of a revival once more.

"Gargoyles is still my baby. I don't own it. I don't get a dime off of it being on Disney Plus. And yet I'm so thrilled that it is, I'm thrilled that it represents a chance — even if it's a slim chance — to bring it back," Weisman previously told Polygon. "I've always wanted to do more. I've got a timeline for the show that's 315 pages long. I've got notebooks and comp books full of ideas for it. Spinoff notions and all sorts of things. Literally nothing would make me happier than to go back and do more Gargoyles."

In the same chat, he said the show was being prepared as the first of a shared animated universe.

"He said, 'Well, Warner Brothers has DC Comics, we need to have an action universe like DC or Marvel.' And he turned to me and said, 'Could we use Gargoyles as the launching pad for a Disney action universe?' And I said yes. So we began to develop all these spinoffs and backdoor pilots, like the New Olympians and the Pendragon episode, and others that we put into the second season," Weisman explained. But following a regime change, Weisman told Polygon, "Gargoyles became an old-regime show, and the idea of using it to create a Disney action universe completely fell away. It was a great moment that didn't pan out, but it was a great moment."

All three seasons of Gargoyles are now streaming on Disney+.