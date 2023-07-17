Gargoyles’ Greg Weisman Says Movie Reports Aren’t True

Hours after news of a potential live-action Gargoyles film being in development first broke, Greg Weisman has seemingly debunked any such notion. Responding to fans on Twitter, the writer—one most fans credit as being the creator of the hit animated series—Weisman responded to fans on the service that the reports weren’t true.

“I’m thinking…that it’s flat-out not true,” Weisman tweeted Monday afternoon.

The writer previously compared the property to a child, saying he hopes his new comic series at Dynamite stokes the flames of a revival once more.

“Gargoyles is still my baby. I don’t own it. I don’t get a dime off of it being on Disney Plus. And yet I’m so thrilled that it is, I’m thrilled that it represents a chance — even if it’s a slim chance — to bring it back,” Weisman previously told Polygon. “I’ve always wanted to do more. I’ve got a timeline for the show that’s 315 pages long. I’ve got notebooks and comp books full of ideas for it. Spinoff notions and all sorts of things. Literally nothing would make me happier than to go back and do more Gargoyles.”

In the same chat, he said the show was being prepared as the first of a shared animated universe.

“He said, ‘Well, Warner Brothers has DC Comics, we need to have an action universe like DC or Marvel.’ And he turned to me and said, ‘Could we use Gargoyles as the launching pad for a Disney action universe?’ And I said yes. So we began to develop all these spinoffs and backdoor pilots, like the New Olympians and the Pendragon episode, and others that we put into the second season,” Weisman explained. But following a regime change, Weisman told Polygon, “Gargoyles became an old-regime show, and the idea of using it to create a Disney action universe completely fell away. It was a great moment that didn’t pan out, but it was a great moment.”

All three seasons of Gargoyles are now streaming on Disney+.