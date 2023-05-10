Gargoyles Releases Trailer for Dynamite's First Collected Edition

The fan-favorite Gargoyles franchise is back in comic book form at Dynamite Entertainment, and the publisher has released a trailer to promote the first collected edition. It's been nearly 30 years since Gargoyles graced television sets, captivating kids young and old with an expansive story and compelling characters, human and gargoyle alike. Greg Weisman, the creator behind Gargoyles, is penning the new Dynamite series, with art by superstar George Kambadais. The first six issues of Gargoyles are being collected as a trade paperback, a hardcover, and a signed hardcover autographed by Weisman himself. Each edition will have a unique cover featuring art by original Gargoyles comics series artist Amanda Conner, and new series cover artists David Nakayama and Jae Lee.

Titled Gargoyles: Here in Manhattan, the collection "reintroduces the Manhattan Clan, a Gargoyles family newly dedicated to their mission of defending humanity in modern-day New York. But even though their commitment is strong, their bonds are about to be tested to the limit when nefarious factions from all across the world attempt to steal that rarest, most precious of possessions… an unhatched Gargoyle egg!" The trailer shows off pages from the first six issues of Gargoyles, along with some of its epic covers.

Gargoyles Creative Team Talks Reviving the Animated Series

"I literally can't articulate how thrilled I am to be writing Gargoyles stories again, both for returning fans and newcomers," said Greg Weisman. "It's just a joy to be exploring a world populated by Goliath, the entire Manhattan Clan, all their friends, and every single one of their enemies. I've been wanting to get back to these characters for some time now and having this opportunity rocks! (Pun intended)."

"I still remember waking up all excited, flustered even, every Saturday and Sunday morning to catch the next episodes," said artist George Kambadais. "I just loved them. Goliath was the coolest dude and the rest of the clan were SO... MUCH... FUN."

"Gargoyles was a huge influence on me," shared editor Nate Cosby. "It's incredible that I get to help tell new stories about these characters that I love, written by the person that created them. Maintaining Greg's vision of this world is a responsibility and an honor that I take seriously. New readers and longtime fans are going to be absolutely thrilled by what Greg, George and Jeff have in store."

Gargoyles: Here in Manhattan can be purchased as a trade paperback, a hardcover, and a hardcover signed by Greg Weisman.