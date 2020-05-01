Star Wars Day Starts Early With New The Black Series and Vintage Collection Releases

Hasbro is getting out ahead of the game on Star Wars Day 2020 with the release of a Baby Yoda edition of Monopoly and a wave of new action figures and roleplay gear in The Black Series and Vintage Collection lineups. If you're down to celebrate a few days early, the details on these new releases can be found below.

The Black Series Boba Fett (Prototype Armor) electronic helmet headlines the new wave (UPDATE: Several awesome Amazon exclusives were added below). It's based on the 1978 "Supertrooper" design from Joe Johnston, which was an early prototype for the Boba Fett armor in Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back. The costume appeared the test shot featured in the video below.

Features of the helmet include a flip-down rangefinder with flashing LED lights and an illuminated heads-up display (HUD). Pre-orders for the helmet are available here at Entertainment Earth for $99.99. It follows the more traditional The Black Series Boba Fett helmet that was unveiled last year, which you can pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $119.99.

Next up we have the The Vintage Collection Luke Skywalker Stormtrooper Disguise Action Figure. It measures 3.75-inches - a little short for a Stormtrooper if you ask us. Pre-orders for this figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $13.99.

The second Luke Skywalker figure release is The Black Series Luke Skywalker and Yoda (Jedi Training), which includes an alternate portrait for Yoda as well is gimer stick cane, Jedi training backpack, blaster, lightsaber, and alternate hands for Luke. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $44.99.

As noted, several Amazon-exclusive items were added to the list. A breakdown is available below with official descriptions:

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CARBONIZED COLLECTION 6-INCH DARTH VADER Figure - $24.99 / Pre-order on Amazon

"The STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CARBONIZED COLLECTION is treated with a sleek metallic finish for a premium figure that really stands out in any STAR WARS fan’s collection. Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CARBONIZED COLLECTION 6-INCH DARTH VADER Figure, inspired by STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK and featuring quality detail, multiple points of articulation, and a metallic finish. This highly poseable (4 fully articulated limbs) figure, featuring premium deco, can be displayed in any action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH 4-LOM AND ZUCKUSS Figure 2-Pack: $49.99/ Pre-Order on Amazon

"When Kenner first produced the 4-LOM and ZUCKUSS figures, the names somehow got reversed. In this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH 4-LOM AND ZUCKUSS Figure 2-Pack, the original packaging has been recreated – switched names and all. Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this figure 2-pack, inspired by STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK and featuring quality detail and multiple points of articulation. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display these highly poseable (4 fully articulated limbs) figures, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collections. Includes 2 figures and 2 accessories."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH HAN SOLO (CARBONITE) Figure: $14.99 / Pre-Order on Amazon

"Celebrate 40 years of STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH HAN SOLO (CARBONITE) Figure, featuring 1980s-inspired design and premium deco. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this figure in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes HAN SOLO IN CARBONITE and stand."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.