Star Wars Rebels The Black Series Zeb Orrelios Figure Joins the Ghost Crew

By Sean Fallon

Hasbro's Star Wars The Black Series lineup is returning to the Ghost crew from Rebels, and this time they're bringing in the muscle. Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios is brand new to The Black Series, and he's joined by reissues of Ghost crew members Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, Hera Syndulla, Ahsoka Tano, Kanan Jarrus, and C1-10P Chopper.

Below you'll find a list of the Star Wars Rebels The Black Series figures along with links where they can be pre-ordered. Beyond that, you'll find a gallery of images, which includes samples of the brand new packaging Hasbro is launching for their Black Series figure line. Today's launch of the Rebels line and an assorted lineup of additional The Black Series figures will be the first to include collectible artwork that can be formed into a larger image on your shelf.

If you're unfamiliar with Rebels, the synopsis reads:

"This animated entry in the "Star Wars" franchise fills the gap between the events of "Episode III" and "Episode IV." Imperial forces occupy a remote planet and are ruling -- and ruining -- its inhabitants' lives with an iron fist. A clever, disparate crew aboard the starship Ghost takes a stand against the Empire, facing new villains and colorful adversaries. The rebels on the Ghost include leader Kanan, ace pilot Hera, feisty heroine Sabine, tough guy Zeb and 14-year-old con artist Ezra."

All seasons of Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars are currently available on Disney+. The Clone Wars series finale aired earlier this month, and rumors are circulating about a Rebels sequel series.

Zeb Orrelios

Ahsoka Tano

Sabine Wren

Ezra Bridger

Hera Syndulla

Kanan Jarrus

C1-10P Chopper

New Packaging

