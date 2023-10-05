The First Star Wars Black Series Holocomm Collection Figures Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro is about to launch a new line under The Black Series banner dubbed the Holocomm Collection. As the name implies, the figures will feature a clear hologram-style deco which will be enhanced by a holopuck that will illuminate the figure from below. If you hold down the button, a 30-minute light display will be activated. A a nice touch, though you'll want to stock up on AAA batteries...which are not included. Each figure in the collection will also include a bounty chip with an Aurebesh inscription.

The first wave of Star Wars The Black Series Holocomm Collection figures will include The Mandalorian, Han Solo, Axe Woves, Bo-Katan Kryze and Ahsoka Tano. Most of these figures are retailer exclusives that will be available to pre-order today, October 5th at 10am PT / 1pm ET via the links listed below. Exceptions are noted, and this article will be updated with direct links when available. UPDATE: The figures are live!

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES HAN SOLO ($34.99): Includes 3 accessories. Will be available to pre-order 10/5 at 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth.



($34.99): Includes 3 accessories. Will be available to pre-order 10/5 at 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AXE WOVES ($34.99): Includes a blaster accessory, a helmet accessory, and a jetpack. Available for pre-order 10/5 at 1pm ET exclusively at Amazon.

($34.99): Includes a blaster accessory, a helmet accessory, and a jetpack. Available for pre-order 10/5 at 1pm ET exclusively at Amazon. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE MANDALORIAN ( $34.99): Includes a rifle accessory, a pistol accessory, and a jetpack. It will be available to pre-order 10/5 at 1pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney.

$34.99): Includes a rifle accessory, a pistol accessory, and a jetpack. It will be available to pre-order 10/5 at 1pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES BO-KATAN KRYZE ($34.99) Includes 2 blaster accessories, a helmet accessory, and a jetpack. Available for pre-order 10/5 at 1pm ET exclusively at Target.

($34.99) Includes 2 blaster accessories, a helmet accessory, and a jetpack. Available for pre-order 10/5 at 1pm ET exclusively at Target. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AHSOKA TANO ($34.99): Includes 2 signature Lightsaber accessories.Available for pre-order 10/12 at 10am ET exclusively at Walmart as part of Walmart Collector Con.

What Happened In Star Wars: Ahsoka?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

All eight episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka are now streaming on Disney+.