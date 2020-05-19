Pre-Owned Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One Games are Dirt Cheap at GameStop Today

GameStop has launched another flash sale on pre-owned games that offers up to 50% off titles priced under $19.99 depending on how many titles you buy. The collection includes thousands of games for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch like Assassin's Creed Origins, God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, Civilization VI and more. Even accessories like the Poke Ball Plus for the Pokemon Let's Go games on the Nintendo Switch (and the Pokemon Go mobile app) are eligible. Here's how it works:

If you buy 2 pre-owned games you'll get an additional 20% off. Buy 3 pre-owned games, get 30% off. Buy 4 pre-owned games, get 40% off. Finally, if you buy 5 pre-owned games under $19.99, you'll get 50% off. Indeed - 5 popular games for $50 is a pretty fantastic deal, so check out the links below before the sale ends (runs through May 20th). They will take you straight to pre-owned games for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and more. Note that shipping is free on orders over $35.

While you're at it, GameStop is also running a tiered sale on collectibles that offers an additional 20% off when you spend $50 and an additional $30% off when you spend $100. You can shop the entire sale here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.